(Video) Khamenei supports his president Ebrahim Raisi against Iran’s people

PARIS, FRANCE, September 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that the preposterous lies of Iranian regime President Ebrahim Raisi in his Monday press conference about his “achievements” were such an embarrassment for the mullahs’ apparatus, that in the following 24 hours even the regime’s own officials and state-run media were responding with criticism.Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei held a session the next day meeting with Raisi and his cabinet, and placed his full support behind Raisi, expressing his gratitude for the “government’s accomplishments” and going on to say: “The most important accomplishment of this government is returning hope and trust to the people!”Khamenei’s remarks are in complete contrast to the realities of everyday life in Iran. Iranian people have been protesting during Raisi’s first year in office and are chanting “Death to Raisi!” in their daily gatherings.Khamenei claimed Iran is witnessing inflation coming under control, “economic growth, increasing investment, higher employment, a rise in a gross domestic product, and a decrease in the gap between the society’s different classes,” as Raisi’s government has actually addressed these issues.This was a repeat of Raisi’s claims the day before, rendering criticism in just a few hours with the media responding by painting a completely different picture.“Raisi is living in one Iran, and the people are living in another Iran!” and “In Raisi’s Iran, the country is in its best status when it comes to management.In the people’s Iran, however, there is no need to explain,” reads one piece in the state-run Sharq daily on Tuesday.The “people’s Iran” is one that is suffering from hyperinflation, unemployment, unpaid wages, skyrocketing prices of basic goods, a constantly depreciating currency, uncontrolled environmental disasters, and water and electricity shortages, all of which have become worse during Raisi’s one-year tenure and have become the spark of demonstrations that quickly turn into anti-regime protests.Raisi’s failures in the first year of his tenure that even the regime’s own media distanced themselves from the mullahs’ president. Raisi “is alone and is heading nowhere” with the people and even his own political allies “standing against him,” reads one article of the state-run Asia daily on Tuesday.“There are no domestic sources and the government’s revenue [at best] provides for the basic daily matters,” the piece adds.Various regime insiders have been quite critical of his undeniable failures. “Raisi repeated his cliché positions during his press conference” and “even refused to mention a quick return to the 2015 nuclear deal,” said Ahmad Zeidabadi, a so-called reformist who writes in state-run papers.Not only have Raisi’s slogans ended in failure, but the people are facing an unprecedented crisis situation, said Sina Ghanbari, a former member of the regime’s Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday.In contrast to Raisi’s claim of containing inflation, the prices of housing, automobiles, and food staples have tripled, and people are eating less and less, he added.Khamenei, faced with such an embarrassing outlash against Raisi, had no choice but to come into public for the first time in 40 days and provide life support for his regime’s president. However, this will come at a cost for the mullahs’ dictator.In contrast to his practice of distancing himself from his regime’s government and officials in their failures, and placing the blame on incompetent directors and managers, with his support of Raisi, Khamenei is actually making it crystal clear that he himself is the very source of Iran’s crises and miseries.

Protests sparked by skyrocketing prices of food staples across Iran expanded to several different cities and provinces and targeted senior regime officials.