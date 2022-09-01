Global Epigenetics Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 14.65% by 2028, Forecast & Analysis By ZMR
Zion Market Research
The Global Epigenetics was valued at US$ 0.9 Bn in 2021 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 3 Bn by 2028 while growing at a CAGR of 14.65% 2022 - 2028”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Epigenetics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.65% during the forecast period. The global market generated a revenue of over US$ 0.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of $3 billion by 2028.
— Zion Market Research
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
The global epigenetics market growth may be attributed to the rise in the number of cancer patients globally. As per reports submitted by Globocan in 2020, over 10 million patients were added to the already existing list of cancer patients along with 1 million cancer-related deaths in 2020 itself. Drugs that are created with the help of epigenetics are able to work extensively and efficiently for certain types of cancers thus aiding cost-reduction and providing affordable cancer treatments. The global market growth is also driven by the adoption of advanced technologies in the epigenetics sector since assays based on epigenetics are more useful than conventional microarrays because of beneficial qualities of epigenetics like lower concentration of the sample being used as input. There is a rise in the R&D of DNA sequencing because of the growing interest in the healthcare industry related to genome-based projects. This is aided by funds received from government agencies as well as the private sector since genome study can aid advancements in the development of the healthcare sector and understand human reaction to medications, or other aspects with more clarity which may propel global market expansion in the coming years.
To read the complete report, visit https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/epigenetics-market
Market Segmentation Overview
Epigenetics refers to the study of the modification of genes influenced by our behavior and the corresponding environment. Unlike actual genetic changes, epigenetic modifications can be reversed and do not involve any change in the DNA sequence, however, they can affect the way our body reads a given DNA sequence. Epigenetic changes are related to the diet, lifestyle, or exercise routine of an individual which makes it easier to find the connection between the environment or behavior and genes.
Genetic changes affect the production of proteins whereas epigenetic changes directly impact gene expression between either turning it off or on. There are three main types of epigenetics. First is DNA methylation which works by the addition of a chemical group to the DNA at specific places, thus blocking the DNA-attaching protein to read the gene. The second is histone modification, where DNA is wrapped around histones, a type of protein. This DNA failed to get read by proteins. The third kind of epigenetic modification is the non-coding RNA where coding RNA is attached to non-coding RNA which causes it to break thus preventing protein production.
Some key players of the global Epigenetics Market are:
EHologic Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Merck Millipore
PerkinElmer Inc.
QIAGEN N.V.
Illumina Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Abcam Plc.
Zymo Research
Active Motif Inc.
This report segments the global Epigenetics Market into:
Global Epigenetics Market: By End-User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
Global Epigenetics Market: By Product
Reagents
Kits
Instruments
Enzymes
Global Epigenetics Market: Application
Non-Oncology
Oncology
Global Epigenetics Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
