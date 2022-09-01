Global Ultrasound Imaging Software Market worth $ 1.98 Billion by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Ultrasound Imaging Software Market info Global Ultrasound Imaging Software Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Ultrasound Imaging Software Market- by Service Types (Integrated, Standalone, and Next Generation/AI-based Software), Application (Radiology, OB/GYN, Urology, Cardiology, and Others (Orthopedic, etc.)), End-Users (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, and Others (ASCs, Research Institutes, etc.)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Ultrasound Imaging Software market is valued at US$ 894.87 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 1.98 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.6% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

High-level research and development within the sector produce a steady stream of advances in the field of medicine. Innovations, high-tech products, and small and medium-sized businesses heavily dominate the medical technology sector. For an ultrasound system to work appropriately, ultrasound imaging software is essential. The demand for advanced techniques and imaging technologies has increased due to rising technical breakthroughs. Companies that make ultrasound imaging software are likely to concentrate on developing nations with rising healthcare investments.

The use of ultrasound imaging software is expected to increase in the years to come as demand for better imaging, and diagnostic solutions grows. Ultrasound imaging software is used in advanced imaging diagnostic machines and procedures. The growing elderly population, rising chronic illness incidence, increasing demand for better diagnostic techniques, technical improvements, and increased digitization are also anticipated to propel the market for ultrasound imaging software. Rising interest in the advantages of early diagnosis is also anticipated to open up new business prospects for suppliers of ultrasound imaging software. Fast uptake of new technologies in established healthcare infrastructure is also anticipated to fuel market expansion for ultrasound imaging software. The market potential for ultrasound imaging software is anticipated to increase over the coming years due to the increased use of computer-aided diagnostics brought on by the fast digitalization of the healthcare sector. Due to the increasing frequency of hacks, cybersecurity is likely to be another difficulty for ultrasound imaging software providers and negatively impact demand. As the growing prevalence of coronavirus infections brought on the global pandemic crisis, the market for ultrasound imaging software saw a negative growth trend. Considering that the limits have been lifted and things are again back to normal, it is anticipated that the market for ultrasound imaging software will gradually recover over the upcoming years.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Ultrasound Imaging Software market over the forecast years. In this region, the demand for ultrasound imaging software is anticipated to rise significantly due to increasing healthcare costs and an ageing population. Improved healthcare infrastructure and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are additional factors that may favourably influence the market potential for ultrasound imaging software. The general public's rising demand for better diagnostic options will also fuel the market expansion for ultrasound imaging software. The two biggest markets in this region are expected to be the US and Canada. In addition, the Asia Pacific Ultrasound Imaging Software market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of the rising population and increased prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disease. The region's market growth is also linked to increased health care spending on cutting-edge treatment choices. Asia Pacific nations, including China, Japan, and India, are projected to have a bright future in the ultrasound image software industry.

Major market players operating in the Ultrasound Imaging Software market include AmCad BioMed, Amolab, ContextVision, Caption Health, Inc., DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd., Koios Medical, Inc, eZono, GE Healthcare, iNNOGING Medical Limited, Medecom, Philips Healthcare, PS-Medtech, Siemens Healthineers, MIM Software, Inc., and Esaote SpA.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2022, Canon Medical Systems announced an agreement to buy Nordisk Rontgen Teknik to improve its X-ray imaging capabilities.

• In June 2019, ClariPi Inc., a well-known company in the medical imaging solutions sector, created and approved a new CT scanner with artificial intelligence capabilities. The scanner "ClariCT.AI" was among the most cutting-edge at the time, and sales have been strong ever since.

Market Segments

Global Ultrasound Imaging Software Market, by Service Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Integrated

• Standalone

• Next Generation/AI-based Software

Global Ultrasound Imaging Software Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Radiology

• OB/GYN

• Urology

• Cardiology

• Others (Orthopedic, etc.)

Global Ultrasound Imaging Software Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Others (ASCs, Research Institutes, etc.)

Global Ultrasound Imaging Software Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Ultrasound Imaging Software Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Ultrasound Imaging Software Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Imaging Software Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Ultrasound Imaging Software Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Ultrasound Imaging Software Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

