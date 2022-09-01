What You Need to Know in Fall 2022: Facilities

Following the excitement of opening five facilities in the past year, the latest building boom at the University of Maryland is cooling off a bit. But from chemistry to anthropology to public policy, departments across campus are getting spruced-up structures that will give students, faculty and staff expanded opportunities to take on grand challenges.

Maryland Today talked with Bill Olen, executive director of planning and construction in Facilities Management, to get the new lay of the land as UMD’s campus continues to evolve.