THOUSANDS ATTENDING 9TH ANNUAL LATINO COLLEGE EXPO™ CELEBRATING UNITY HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
Latino students connect with colleges and receive millions in scholarships FREE TO ALL ATTENDEES
National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), in celebration of "Hispanic Heritage Month" will host its 9th Annual Latino College Expo™, at Cal Poly Pomona, Bronco Student Center, 3801 W. Temple Ave., Pomona, California 91768 on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 am – 3 pm (PST). The free event will allow students to gain access to colleges and universities, highlighting Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other educational programs.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF
Latino College Expo™ (LCE) provides students with information about the college admissions process and also resources to help pay for college. There are workshops about DACA, Dream Act, financial aid, scholarships, internships, career opportunities, and educational resources. In addition, some of the colleges will waive their application fees, offer scholarships, and even possibly ACCEPT students on the SPOT!
“We are thrilled to offer amazing programs for students to get educated, powered, and inspired about higher education. We are working with our college partners to offer over 1 million dollars in financial support to attend college. Some of our partners will even help with funding for DACA students, it’s exciting,” says Founder Dr. Price.
Comerica Bank is the title sponsor of the event. "At Comerica, we strive to raise expectations of what a bank can be by making impactful and innovative investments in the communities where we live and serve," said Ryan Demarco Anderson, VP, National Contributions Manager. The expo is also sponsored by SoCal Gas, US Army, Toyota, Honda, Union Bank, US Bank, and WSS. Students learn about community colleges, universities, trade schools, CTE Programs as well as financial literacy and how to save for college. There is something for everyone. Educators, parents, guardians, and all ethnic backgrounds are welcome to attend.
About Latino College Expo™
Latino College Expo™ (LCE) is a trademark program of the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial disparities.
