Slovakia’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Slovakia a happy Constitution Day as you celebrate 30 years since the passage of the document that is at the heart of your democracy.

As we look ahead to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Slovakia next year, we recognize our shared commitment as NATO Allies to democratic values, collective security, and the rule of law. There may be no better demonstration of Slovakia’s leadership than your steadfast support of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war.

Congratulations on your Constitution Day. We look forward to continuing to advance our friendship and partnership in the years ahead.

