Movo Announces Launch of 2 New Wireless Microphone Series for Content Creators

These new innovative wireless microphones are perfect for Video Production, Live Streaming, Vlogging, and more

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specializing in audio and video and photography gear and committed to making innovative and reliable products accessible for creators, Movo is pleased to announce the launch of its latest wireless microphones, the Wireless Mini Microphone Series and the WMX-2 Wireless Microphone Series.“We’re tremendously proud of our reputation among creators,” said Ben Halberstam, CEO at Movo. “We’re confident that our new wireless microphones will empower creators of all levels like never before!”The Wireless Mini Series is designed for content creators of all levels that are seeking to improve their audio on a budget and comes in four different versions;Wireless Mini DI - made for iPhone. Includes a lightning receiver and one microphone transmitterWireless Mini DI DUO - also made for iPhone. Includes a lightning receiver and two microphone transmittersWireless Mini UC - made for Android. Includes a USB-C receiver and one microphone transmitterWireless Mini UC DUO - also made for Android. Includes a USB-C receiver and two microphone transmittersThe Wireless Mini Series offers a wide range of features, including● A wireless range of up to 164 feet● Selectable noise-cancellation feature● Battery life of up to 10 hours● Lightweight, portable, easy to use● Plug-and-play - quick and easy setupFor more information about the Movo Wireless Mini Series, Visit: https://www.movophoto.com/pages/wireless-mini The WMX-2 Series is a full-featured, dual-channel wireless microphone system designed for creators seeking to stand out and is available in six versions:WMX-2 - made for cameras. Includes a camera-mountable receiver and one microphone transmitterWMX-2-DUO - also made for cameras. Includes a camera-mountable receiver and two microphone transmittersWMX-2-L - made for iPhone. Includes a lightning receiver and one microphone transmitterWMX-2-L-DUO - also made for iPhone. Includes a lightning receiver and two microphone transmittersWMX-2-C - made for Android. Includes a USB-C receiver and one microphone transmitterWMX-2-C-DUO - also made for Android. Includes a USB-C receiver and two microphone transmittersThe WMX-2 also offers an array of features, including:● A wireless range of up to 328 feet● Adaptive frequency hopping tech to avoid drop-outs● Clear, distortion-free, noise-free audio● Built-in mic for quick, on-the-go recording● External lavalier for concealed, broadcast-quality sound● Interactive LED display to control mic gain, output signals, and much more● Battery life of up to 14 hours with included charging case● Lightweight and portable● And many more innovative features and accessoriesFor more information about the Movo WMX-2 Series, Visit: https://www.movophoto.com/pages/wmx-2 For more information about Movo products, visit the website at https://www.movophoto.com/ About the CompanyMovo creates next-gen products that fuel the next-gen creator movement. Based on innovative concepts, highly-accessible solutions, and premium quality, Movo has built a worldwide reputation as the content creator’s brand, from the filmmaker and vlogger to the photographer and podcaster, and beyond. Launched in 2014, Movo was built on the premise that premium photo/video products should be accessible to all content creators in order to advance the creative community.Movo - Creators Wanted