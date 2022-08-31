Valuing rural minority communities: Inclusive growth, broadband, and leadership

We capitalize on a wealth of publicly available administrative data to outline these economies and deconstruct trends in employment, business creation, broadband adoption, and the labor force. To ascertain the regenerative strategies underpinning selected growth outliers, we draw on extensive field interviews within each community to highlight stories about shaping these places’ capacities and trajectories. We interviewed economic development leaders, mayors, Chamber of Commerce representatives, nonprofit founders, and minority- and women-owned business representatives to unpack their visions for growing secure futures.

Which rural minority communities are growing? What are the strategies behind these growth-oriented communities? Answers to these questions are central to this report; we illuminate inspiring leadership regimes and strategic policy models that are drawing in people and jobs to rural minority communities. While economic turmoil stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic has compromised most urban communities, the prevailing consensus suggests they will recover fully. However, the impact on rural minority communities, which are typically less resilient than others to macroeconomic turbulence, remains in question. The analysis in this report is timely and relevant to policymakers and social actors devoted to securing equitable prosperity for rural America’s vulnerable communities.

However, classic empirical analyses often fail to sufficiently describe the breadth of rural America’s diversity. Rural minority communities sitting at the intersection of racialized and isolated places are of particular concern within this lacuna. Studies of these communities will expand the framework necessary to accommodate their distinct needs. Yet even when economists pursue this aim, practical research overlooks Indigenous communities of color. We argue that researchers should carefully attend to the experiences of rural minority communities. We explicitly include Indigenous groups, traditional groups such as Native Americans, and those less visible like the Gullah/Geechee because their interests are only partly reflected in today’s federal rural policy framework.

Fortunately, the pivot toward more conscientious research has not been lost on economists committed to improving the human condition. Studies of rural communities have taken center stage in this new interest. At the same time, scholars have added to the volume of empirical studies on rural communities. Many hew to the mainstream path that draws on volumes of static datasets lacking the capacity to model rural America’s true complexity and variation.

This report sheds light on regenerative strategies inspired by a diverse group of individuals committed to their local communities’ vitality. Many approaches are replicable in other contexts and can motivate new ideas or experiments. We encourage readers to critically examine the frameworks we present and to appreciate the tremendous heterogeneity shaping outcomes and trajectories, especially the many ways community leadership manifests in the success stories of rural places.

We wish to thank Google.org and Walmart Foundation for their generous support. The findings, interpretations, and conclusions in this report are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect positions or policies of donors. Brookings recognizes that the value it provides is in its absolute commitment to quality, independence, and impact. Activities supported by its donors reflect this commitment.

