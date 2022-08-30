Introducing the Brookings Podcast on Economic Activity

The Brookings Podcast on Economic Activity is a new podcast that connects listeners to cutting edge economic policy research and the renowned economists who create it. On each episode, Jan Eberly and James Stock, editors of the premier economic policy journal The Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, will introduce a new piece of BPEA research, its significance to economic policy studies, and the authors behind it. Then the author of the study will join a Brookings scholar for discussion to highlight key takeaways and policy implications of their work. New episodes will be released every week starting on September 20.

TRANSCRIPT

EBERLY: I’m Jan Eberly, James R. and Helen D. Russell Professor of Finance at Northwestern University.

STOCK: And I’m Jim Stock, Harold Hitchings Burbank Professor of Political Economy at Harvard University.

EBERLY: We are the co-editors of the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, a semi-annual academic conference and journal that pairs rigorous research with real-time policy analysis to address the most urgent economic challenges of the day.

STOCK: Since 1970, the Brookings Papers have brought together leading economists from around the world to build a bridge between economic theory and practical policy solutions. Since its inception, 23 Nobel laureates have participated in BPEA, as well as 20 John Bates Clark medalists, 14 Federal Reserve governors, three Federal Reserve chairs, and 20 chairs of the president’s Council of Economic Advisors.

EBERLY: We are thrilled to announce that this fall, we’ll be launching a new way to connect with BPEA research and the renowned economists who create it: The Brookings Podcast on Economic Activity. Each week, a Brookings scholar will do a deep dive into the latest BPEA research with the study’s author, highlighting key takeaways and discussing policy implications.

STOCK: How did economic impact payments affect household spending during COVID-19? What does the future of work look like after two years of adaptation to the pandemic? What’s going on with inflation, and where is it going?

EBERLY: Subscribe now to the Brookings Podcast on Economic Activity to hear the answers to these questions from some of the world’s leading economists.

STOCK: The Brookings Podcast on Economic Activity is produced by the Brookings Podcast Network. You can download and listen to it on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you like to get your podcasts.

EBERLY: To learn more about the podcast and the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, visit brookings dot edu slash b p e a