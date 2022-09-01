Vigna Law Group: What We Know Now About Single-Incision Mini-Slings

Dr. Greg Vigna

The high rate of dyspareunia (11.7%) with mini-slings deserves further analysis and consideration of whether to implant them in patients who are sexually active

Mini-slings were supposed to substantially reduce risk of chronic groin pain when compared to the full-length mid-urethral slings. That doesn’t happen.. there is more than 2x the risk of dyspareunia.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groin or thigh pain did not differ at 36 months (when mini-slings were compared to full-length mid-urethral slings)," states Cheryl B. Iglesia, MD, Georgetown University School of Medicine.

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life care planner also shares, “Mini-slings were supposed to substantially reduce the risk of chronic groin pain when compared to the full-length mid-urethral slings. That doesn’t happen and there is more than twice the risk of dyspareunia. The fifteen-year experiment with mini-slings that insert into the obturator internus muscle must end. Complete mesh removals with mini-slings is sometimes impossible as the anchors at times break off during mesh removal and remain buried in the obturator internus muscle forever causing disabling pain syndromes.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “The time is right for combination product liability and medical malpractice cases across the country in State Court. These are trash devices.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click here.

Read our FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or visit https://tvm.lifecare123.com/ and click the following link for information regarding sling related complications: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html.

References:

https://www.augs.org/assets/1/6/Joint_Position_Statement_on_the_Management_of.99428.pdf

https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng123/resources/urinary-incontinence-and-pelvic-organ-prolapse-in-women-management-pdf-66141657205189

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2111815?af=R&rss=currentIssue

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0020729210003863