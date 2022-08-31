DOH and Prevent Suicide Hawaii Task Force raise awareness of National Suicide Prevention Month

Posted on Aug 31, 2022 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and the Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) and the Prevent Suicide Hawaii Task Force are raising awareness of available mental health resources and events.

“National Suicide Prevention Month is an opportunity for the community to come together to raise awareness of this issue,” said Dr. Alvin Bronstein, Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention Systems Branch Chief. “Suicide prevention requires outreach and stakeholder collaboration to ensure resources and support are available to those most in need.”

“Suicide is a multifaceted issue that impacts all of our communities across the State,” said Gina Kaulukukui, co-chair for the Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force. “Our comprehensive approach to suicide prevention enhances hope, help, and healing to protect our ‘ohana.”

Suicide continues to be one of the leading causes of preventable death for Hawai‘i residents. From 2017 to 2021, 979 Hawai‘i residents died from suicide.

Resources:

Hawaiʻi CARES provides 24/7 free and confidential support to people in mental-health or substance use related distress. Locally trained and qualified clinical and crisis call center staff provide supportive counseling, screening for urgent or emergent mental health or substance use needs, and referrals to behavioral health resources. DOH’s wraparound services connect CARES callers and others with crisis mobile outreach and other services. Call Hawaii CARES at 988, 808-832-3100, or toll-free at 1-800-753-6879 For more information, visit hicares.hawaii.gov.

The Hawai'i Poison Control Center provides help for poisoning emergencies. Call 1-800-222-1222. For more information, visit hipoisoncenter.org

provides help for poisoning emergencies. Call 1-800-222-1222. For more information, visit hipoisoncenter.org To learn more about suicide prevention in Hawai‘i, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/emsipsb/injury-prevention/suicide-prevention/

For more information about taking action against suicide, visit The Vibrant Emotional Health website to learn more about the #BeThe1To campaign at bethe1to.com. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention National Suicide Prevention Week website at nspw.afsp.org.



2022 Hawaii Suicide Prevention Month Events

Statewide:

Kaua‘i:

O‘ahu:

Maui:

Hawai‘i Island:

Military-Specific Resources:

Sept. 17, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM: 2022 Suicide Prevention Month Community Resource Fair Rooftop at Cycle City, 600 Puuloa Road, 2 nd Floor For more information, visit [email protected]



# # #

