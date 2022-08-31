Submit Release
U.S. Tsubaki Acquires ATRA-FLEX® to Expand its North American Manufacturing Capabilities for Premium Industrial Couplings

WHEELING, Ill., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission, LLC (U.S. Tsubaki) is excited to announce the purchase of ATR Sales Inc. (ATR) based out of Santa Ana, CA. ATR has been manufacturing and providing ATRA-FLEX® premium flexible couplings to the power transmission industry for more than 36 years.

The Made in USA ATRA-FLEX® premium flexible couplings provide customers with increased productivity and profitability by offering high-quality solutions for rotating equipment. ATR's commitment to high-quality products and building strong end user relationships are a perfect fit with U.S. Tsubaki's long-term growth strategy.

U.S. Tsubaki is a leading manufacturer and supplier of motion control and power transmission products and is a subsidiary of the Tsubakimoto Chain Co., headquartered in Japan. Tsubaki produces high quality products across a wide range of industries, including roller chains, conveyor chains, sprockets, dynamic cable & hose carrier systems, continuous flex cables, clutches and backstops, and power transmission components.

To learn more about the Atra-Flex® brand of premium couplings please visit https://www.atra-flex.com/. To see all of the products and services U.S. Tsubaki offers visit https://www.ustsubaki.com.

