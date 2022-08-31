Consensus and SciScore Partner to Deliver Accurate Science Based Answers for All

Consensus, the new AI-powered scientific search engine, has integrated SciScore's Rigor and Transparency Index on their platform to help users better understand the quality of their search results.

The new AI-powered scientific search engine, Consensus, and scientific methods review tool, SciScore, have officially announced their partnership.

SciScore's proprietary Rigor and Transparency index, which ranks thousands of academic journals on specific rigor criteria like blinding and randomization, is the largest analysis of scientific methods ever conducted.

Consensus is leveraging SciScore's data to help their users better understand the quality of their search results. It will highlight whether a paper was published in journals that scored highly in SciScore's ranking system.

Consensus is building an ad-free search engine that uses artificial intelligence to instantly surface findings from scientific research.

To provide users with the best possible experience, Consensus wanted to incorporate metrics into their search results that help users understand the general quality of the source material. SciScore is differentiated from other journal ranking systems in multiple ways:



SciScore's Rigor and Transparency Index may serve as a proxy for methodological quality

There is no correlation between the Rigor and Transparency Index and the Impact Factor i.e.

Unlike any other ranking system, The Rigor and Transparency Index lists journals with their composite scores and rates of inclusion for rigor adherence and resource identifiability.

"We have always known that we wanted to include research quality metrics in our product. But, finding the right ranking system was difficult. When we were introduced to Anita and the SciScore team, it was clear they were the right partner," stated Consensus CEO Eric Olson.

"Simply put, SciScore is the most rigorous methodology of estimating the quality of research that we have ever come across."

SciScore's data was incorporated in the Consensus search engine on August 10th. The two companies will continue to partner to drive user value by surfacing results from the most rigorous and transparent research sources.

"SciScore is our attempt to score the totality of the scientific literature for 50+ criteria known to impact reproducibility." says Anita Bandrowski, CEO of SciCrunch.

"We are excited to work with Consensus, which allows more users to experience what our tools can do across a broad swath of the biomedical literature."

About SciScore

SciScore is a product of SciCrunch Inc and is a scientific content checker / validation tool that verifies common rigor criteria (NIH, MDAR, ARRIVE) and research resources (antibodies, cell lines, organisms). These guidelines can be checked by editorial, but the process is tedious and takes a lot of effort from a skilled professional, so checklists are enforced only in the best-resourced journals. SciScore uses text mining techniques to do the job in minutes, providing a report to the editors, reviewers or authors about criteria that have and have not been addressed. Furthermore, it provides a numerical score, which allows editors to assess the percentage of criteria met or not met at a glance.

