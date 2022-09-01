Plexus Corp. expands relationship with Part Analytics to manage supply chain disruptions & build supply chain resilience

Plexus deploys Part Analytics AI-powered Sourcing Platform to manage supply chain disruptions and build supply chain resilience

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part Analytics, the AI-powered sourcing platform that helps businesses build supply chain resilience, accelerate product development and improve gross margin, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Plexus Corp. Plexus is a global leader in the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry providing complex product design, supply chain, manufacturing and aftermarket services for customers in the Industrial, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Aerospace & Defense market sectors. Plexus selected Part Analytics to expand its sourcing platform to all buyers, sourcing, and commodity teams across its organization.

“We are excited to continue and expand our work with Plexus,” said Jithendra Palasagaram, founder & CEO for Part Analytics. Part Analytics platform thrives on complexity and Plexus’ global footprint, with hundreds of buyers and supply chain leaders, is a perfect fit for our solution. The expansion of Part Analytics’ platform across Plexus’ global footprint gives Part Analytics an opportunity to provide supply chain risk and part availability insights to teams that are dealing with chip shortages every day. Our platform helps to resolve semiconductor and component shortages at scale to meet customer demand and mitigate price increases.

Plexus’ Vice President of Supply Chain Operations, Brandon Wilson commented, “We were impressed with the speed and agility of the Part Analytics team in helping us to find greater success in managing supply chain disruptions. Implementing Part Analytics’ sourcing platform at scale is aiding Plexus in navigating semiconductor and component shortages to meet our customer demand. Part Analytics has exceeded our expectations and we are excited about expanding our partnership.”

Founded in 2019, Part Analytics serves a diverse set of customers in the manufacturing space, including Industrial, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense and Electronics Manufacturing. Its sourcing platform has been recognized by sourcing and procurement community, such as SpendMatters, and Digital Procurement World.

About Part Analytics

www.partanalytics.com/

Part Analytics is on a mission to super charge sourcing for businesses by helping them build supply chain resilience, accelerate product development, and improve gross margin. Our sourcing platform is purpose built by engineering and sourcing professionals for managing direct materials sourcing. Our platform is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs to gain spend & supply intelligence with seamless network collaboration throughout product lifecycle. For more information about Part Analytics, visit our website at www.partanalytics.com.

About Plexus Corp.

https://www.plexus.com/

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.