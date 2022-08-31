Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,393 in the last 365 days.

External merchandise trade statistics for July 2022

MACAU, August 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise import fell sharply by 71.3% year-on-year to MOP4.39 billion in July 2022, owing to a decrease in demand for imported goods along with a substantial decline in local economic activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products, Mobile phones and Watches plunged by 97.1%, 94.5% and 82.6% respectively. Total merchandise export amounted to MOP594 million, down by 47.0% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP462 million) declined by 51.1%, of which re-exports of Watches and Diamond & diamond jewellery tumbled by 74.3% and 63.6% respectively, while those of Articles for casino expanded by 67.0%. Value of domestic exports (MOP132 million) dropped by 24.9%, of which domestic exports of Copper & articles thereof and Garments reduced by 24.9% and 6.7% respectively. Merchandise trade deficit in July totalled MOP3.80 billion.

From January to July this year, total value of merchandise export decreased by 0.4% year-on-year to MOP7.77 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP6.58 billion) fell by 1.9% while value of domestic exports (MOP1.18 billion) grew by 8.4%. Total value of merchandise import dropped by 11.8% year-on-year to MOP78.39 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP70.62 billion for the first seven months of 2022, down by MOP10.45 billion from MOP81.07 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to Hong Kong (MOP5.90 billion), the USA (MOP395 million) and the EU (MOP113 million) showed respective year-on-year growth of 8.1%, 2.5% and 2.9% from January to July 2022. Meanwhile, exports to mainland China decreased by 33.3% year-on-year to MOP779 million, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP722 million) fell by 32.4%. Exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP220 million) grew by 18.0%, while exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP1 million) slid by 72.1%. Exports of Textiles & garments went up by 30.6% year-on-year to MOP1.06 billion, while exports of Non-textiles dropped by 4.0% to MOP6.71 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP26.93 billion) and mainland China (MOP23.74 billion) in the first seven months of 2022 decreased by 3.1% and 19.8% respectively year-on-year. Imports from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP14.26 billion) fell by 1.7%, while imports from the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP517 million) increased by 33.3%. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP66.08 billion) slid by 13.6% year-on-year. Imports from mainland China grew by 0.8% to MOP9.55 billion, with imports from the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP9.37 billion) rising by 1.4%. Imports of Consumer goods went down by 8.9% to MOP57.05 billion, of which imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP11.58 billion) and Watches (MOP5.59 billion) declined by 17.4% and 24.0% respectively; yet, imports of Food & beverages (MOP9.89 billion) rose by 23.8%. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP3.57 billion) went up by 5.2%, whereas imports of Mobile phones (MOP7.04 billion) and Construction materials (MOP1.63 billion) dipped by 43.1% and 8.6% respectively.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP86.16 billion from January to July 2022, down by 10.9% compared with MOP96.67 billion a year earlier.

You just read:

External merchandise trade statistics for July 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.