31st circuit commission seeks applicants for Mountjoy circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County), to fill the impending vacancies that will be created by the upcoming retirements of Judge Thomas Mountjoy, Judge Jason Brown and Judge Michael Cordonnier.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, be a qualified Missouri voter for at least three years next preceding selection, be not less than 30 years of age, be licensed to practice law in Missouri, and be a resident of the 31st circuit for at least one year. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at 31stJudComm-CircuitVacancies@courts.mo.gov





Public nomination form: Word PDF





Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022. Interested persons may download the application materials and instructions below.





Instructions to applicants: Word PDF

Guidelines for references: Word PDF





The commission will select and notify applicants to be interviewed. The commission plans to meet November 2 and/or November 3, 2022, to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the Mountjoy vacancy for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.





After the governor makes his appointment to fill the Mountjoy vacancy, the commission expects to reopen the application process briefly for any additional individuals who wish to be considered for the Brown vacancy, the Cordonnier vacancy and any additional circuit judge vacancies announced before January 31, 2023. The commission anticipates it will interview only new applicants; it does not plan to re-interview those who interview for the Mountjoy vacancy. The commission then will meet to select – from both applicant pools – the three nominees for the Brown vacancy. The commission expects to announce the specific timeline for the reopened Brown vacancy in due course after the governor has made his selection for the Mountjoy vacancy.





This process will be repeated for the Cordonnier vacancy and any additional vacancies that may be announced before January 31, 2023, with all applications received and interviews conducted for the Mountjoy and subsequent vacancies remaining in active consideration unless any such application is withdrawn. To the extent possible, the commission plans to address vacancies in the order the vacancies will occur.





Current members of the commission are Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Fred G. McQueary.









