Uzbekistan Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Uzbekistan as you celebrate 31 years of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity on September 1.

Uzbekistan is a valued partner and plays an important role in ensuring Central Asia’s strategic autonomy, including through the C5+1 diplomatic platform. The United States supports Uzbekistan’s reform agenda and appreciates its commitment to expand and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms. We welcome Uzbekistan’s decision to endorse the Global Methane Pledge and look forward to supporting its clean energy transition. We also remain grateful for our close cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and are pleased to have delivered recently two million doses of vaccine to Uzbekistan through the COVAX facility. On this special day, I heartily reaffirm the United States’ friendship with Uzbekistan and wish its people a prosperous year to come.