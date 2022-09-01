LEAP Properties, A Cash House Buyer In Houston TX, Reports Expansion Of Services To The Entire Houston Metro Area

Andrew Gardner, Owner Owners of LEAP Properties

LEAP Properties, one of Houston’s fastest-growing cash home buyers, expands its service locations to include areas in Montgomery, Harris, & Fort Bend counties

Regardless of your situation, I urge homeowners looking to sell, to simply reach out to us. We are honest, transparent, and love to help others. Finding solutions is what we are best at!” — Andrew Gardner

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP Properties , one of the most trusted house cash buyers in Houston, Texas, is happy to announce that it has gained unprecedented growth this year and plans to expand its service offerings to the entire Houston TX metro area.“We are pleasantly surprised by the company’s steady growth this year. It is the result of the rising demand of homebuyers that can deliver transparent and quick cash to homeowners looking for hassle-free solutions to sell their properties,” explained Andrew Gardner, owner of LEAP Properties.The rising demand for fast-cash house buying solutions in Houston and surrounding cities has prodded the team behind LEAP Properties to expand its service locations.From Houston, Texas, they can now service its surrounding areas including all cities within Montgomery, Harris, and Fort Bend counties.“This is actually a bold decision. Expanding our services to these locations means we also need additional manpower if the need arises. But, we are confident that we can do well as we already have a working system that only needs to be replicated to scale successfully,” Gardner shared.LEAP Properties helped homeowners sell their houses fast by using the three easy steps to sell.First, their team discusses the homeowner’s goal and would confirm if the property qualifies for an offer.Second, LEAP Properties would give them an offer based on market value and property condition.And third, their team would close at a title company based on their client’s schedule with no commissions or fees paid by the seller.When asked what are the top benefits if homeowners sell their properties to LEAP Properties, Gardner enumerated a few.“When homeowners sell their properties to us, they avoid the hassles when listing with a real estate agent,” shared Gardner. “Aside from the fact that no commissions are involved, we also cover the closing costs.”Gardner also assures homeowners that LEAP Properties is willing to buy their properties as is, with no repairs and clean-up needed. We buy houses in Houston as is ,” Gardner guaranteed.The team behind LEAP Properties consists of local residents of Spring, Texas, who are willing to buy properties with no commissions.LEAP Properties’ mission is to expedite the sale of a property no matter the reason for selling. They commonly deal with pre-foreclosure situations, divorce settlements, job relocation, inherited properties, unwanted rentals, and more.The primary goal for their clients is that they can take the "LEAP" and move on with their lives. Sometimes a helping and guiding hand is needed and that's where LEAP Properties steps in with solutions.Homeowners interested in selling their homes to LEAP Properties may call them directly at 832-554-4775 or visit their website for more info.Contact:LEAP Properties3535 Briarpark Dr Suite 107Houston TX 77042(832) 554-4775

LEAP Properties Review