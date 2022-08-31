Recognition of International Overdose Response Day

CANADA, August 31 - On August 31st it is an important day to raise awareness, commemorate those who have been lost to drug related overdoses, and to strengthen our shared efforts to prevent and respond to drug related overdoses.

“It’s key to recognize the signs of an overdose and take the right steps to ensure prevention against accidental overdoses for a better chance of recovery. People who use drugs are real people. They are our family, our friends, our neighbors. They are Islanders. When we offer support, and not stigma, we can continue to save lives.” - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

If you suspect an accidental overdose, follow these steps:

Call 911 right away if you suspect an overdose. The sooner you call the better the chance of recovery.

There are a few things you can look for if you suspect someone may have overdosed on an opioid like fentanyl. This includes slow, shallow breathing or no breathing and severe sleepiness or the person is not responsive.

The Canadian Good Samaritan law protects people from being charged for simple drug possession. Call 911 to save the life of someone who overdoses.

Call 911 even if naloxone is used because it may not be enough to counteract the drugs in your system; it only lasts for 20 minutes, and it may result in the person going into withdrawal, which is better managed by professionals.

If an individual feels that they need a naloxone kit, they can contact the provincial Needle Exchange Program by visiting the program site. Free kits are also available to clients of mental health and addiction programs and select community groups. More information is available at: Preventing Opioid-Related Overdoses.

Remote (phone-based) overdose response services are also available, including the National Overdose Response Service and the Brave App. People who use drugs are encouraged to contact these services to reduce the risk of accidental overdose, especially if using alone. Both services are available 24/7 and are free, confidential, and non-judgmental.

Harm reduction offers effective solutions for preventing and responding to drug related overdoses. Prevention, treatment, and harm reduction all work together to save lives and help build healthy and safe communities across Prince Edward Island. Information on Harm Reduction Services and Supports in PEI can be found at: Harm Reduction Services and Supports.

