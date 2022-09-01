Mount Grace for Women Recovery Center Recognized as a National Center of Excellence
Center wins best mobile engagement among 200 U.S-based programs within the Sober Peer networkDALLAS, TX, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Grace for Women has been named one of the top faith-based treatment centers within the Sober Peer Behavioral Health Network of national organizations dedicated to helping people with life-controlling behavioral and mental health issues. The designation of Mount Grace as a Center of Excellence is based on 22 operational, financial, and client engagement metrics that drive effectiveness and impact. This certification helps donors make responsible, data-driven decisions that support philanthropic investments in sustainable programs.
Part of Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge and located in Winnfield, Louisiana, Mount Grace focuses on Christian, residential-based guidance for young people and adults who are struggling with life-controlling issues. The program maintains an average of 30 enrolled clients at any given time.
“This place is amazing! I loved it there, and it taught me who God made me to be,” said Christy Taylor, a former Mount Grace for Women resident. “I now live addiction free and [am] serving the Lord. I made a lot of great memories and made long-lasting relationships with some amazing people!”
Sober Peer also noted the Mount Grace program boasts an exceptionally high completion rate nearly double other programs of its kind while maintaining an affordable cost of care for clients who complete the program, comparably speaking. They are also a leader in using digital tools for improving communication, client education, and support.
“We’re grateful for the tool of Sober Peer here at Mount Grace for Women. It has enhanced not only our inpatient program, but our aftercare as well. We’re able to stay directly connected to the students in the third phase of our program through Sober Peer, and it also keeps a coach readily available to them,” said Mount Grace for Women Director Jessica Arcement. “At Mount Grace, we feel connection to a support system is one of the keys to living a drug free life, and Sober Peer is the tool that has connected us to them directly. We are grateful for Sober Peer!”
Other noteworthy programs in the Sober Peer Network for innovation in mobile engagement include the Salvation Army of Detroit, MI, and Helping Up Mission located in Baltimore, MD, which are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 respectively among 200 U.S. based programs measured by Sober Peer. Salvation Army and Helping Up Mission have had significant success with community-based care utilizing Sober Peer’s state-of-the-art augmented digital health tools to enhance the client experience and extend long-term engagement past initial treatment. These two organizations now monitor and analyze real-time, 24-7 patient data where specialists have access to the most in-depth client information available, which gives them more ways to predict and react to a client’s needs.
According to Mark Cole, Sober Peer’s Chief Operating Officer, “Mount Grace has managed to enhance their client experience by engaging them with Sober Peer’s Digital Health toolsets using targeted posts, group and individual chats and by responding to client comments at a disciplined and higher rate of client interaction than most programs. That contributed to superior outcome results from a well-run program that sees value in process measurement.”
On track to collect more than 1 billion patient health signals in 2022, the Sober Peer Network now averages 1 million uses per month as it continues to help treatment centers and ministry programs around the world innovate and realize better outcomes for their clients and members.
About Sober Peer: Sober Peer is among the fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. Its technology supports after care managed services and measures, predicts and prescribes optimum treatment modalities across all treatment workflows in behavioral health. Its next generation digital platform uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics extensively to improve treatment insight, patient engagement and outcomes for persons suffering from life-controlling mental health-related issues. The company ranks in the top five behavioral health companies for the lowest cost of customer engagement and in invested return-on-equity making it one of the most efficient and effective solutions in behavioral mental health. It currently ranks 6th among the Big 30 mental health applications in monthly recurring customers.
About Mount Grace for Women Recovery Center: Mount Grace for Women Recovery Center is part of Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge focusing on faith-based residential treatment for women who struggle with life-controlling issues. Mount Grace programs range from 12 to 18 months and include group studies, projects, educational and recreational opportunities. Programs aim to produce graduates who are productive members of society with healthy relationships in their family, at work and in the community. Adult & Teen Challenge USA operates based on a faith-based model of substance use recovery in order to help individuals become strong mentally, emotionally, socially, physically and spiritually.
J.C. Skidmore
Sober Peer
+1 972-842-4912
email us here