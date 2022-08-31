North Square Dental Launches Clinic in Norwest NSW

Norwest, New South Wales, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



North Square Dental, a dental practice, is happy to announce the launch of a new clinic in Norwest, Sydney, New South Wales. The North Square Dental (Norwest) clinic is located in Norwest Business Park, which makes it convenient for people residing in the Norwest area to visit a new state-of-the-art dental facility equipped with the most modern equipment and technology. Furthermore, the clinic overlooks Norwest Lake and their treatment rooms have plenty of sunlight and have a beautiful view of the lake to offer a relaxing and soothing atmosphere for patients when they go for an appointment.

Dr. Niranjan Gangaiah serves as the dentist for the Norwest clinic. He completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery in 2001 and later, he also earned his Master of Public Health degree from the University of Western Sydney in 2005. He has almost a decade of experience practising his craft in various private clinics in Sydney. He believes in always improving his knowledge and skills through continuing education and he has completed the Progressive Orthodontic Course and gained accreditation for Invisalign clear braces. He is committed to providing the best quality dental services and solutions to patients of all ages by using the most advanced dental technologies and methods available.

Dr. Niranjan Gangaiah says, "Our core mission is to provide you gentle care and support and to make your visit to the dentist as comfortable and painless as possible! We aspire to become your local family dentist and we are committed to providing quality dental service, which is both accessible and affordable."

There are a number of factors that differentiate North Square Dental from other dental practices in the area. First of all, they are a family-friendly dental practice with more than 15 years of experience in the dental field. The patient's comfort and well-being is their key focus. They offer a broad range of services using the most advanced equipment and technology. They provide personalised and comprehensive treatment plans. they offer high standards of service that are both accessible and affordable.They have a convenient location with plenty of parking space and access to public transport. And finally, they work with the patient throughout the entire process.

The North Square Dental Norwest dental practice at Unit 2.05, The Esplande, 11 Solent Cct, Norwest NSW 2153, offers a wide range of services. These include: braces, including Invisalign; corporate dental; cosmetic dentistry; dentures; extractions, including wisdom teeth removal; gum health; kids dentistry; root canal therapy; teeth whitening; tooth coloured fillings; veneers, crowns, and implants; and wedding dentist services.

They offer orthodontic treatment, which allows the straightening of the teeth to align them properly. The proper alignment of teeth will not just enhance the patient's appearance but will also help with improving oral health. Properly aligned teeth are less prone to decays and cavities. It can also resolved a misaligned jaw or a bad bite. Meanwhile, Invisalign offers a better option to metal braces by offering clear aligners that are practically invisible and offer faster treatment times.

The dental clinic in Norwest also offers cosmetic dentistry and offers porcelain veneers, dental crows, and dental implants to offer a solution for chipped, broken, severely discoloured, missing and deformed teeth.

They also accept and Bulk bill patients under Child dental benefits scheme. Eligible kids from 2 years to 18 years old can avail more than $1000 from Medicare for there Dental needs.

A wide range of payment options available. Customers can utilise Afterpay, ZipPay or flexible payment options can be planned for complex treatment needs.

North Square Dental was founded with the mission of providing a wide range of dental services to help patients retain their beautiful smile for a long time. As such, they have a gentle and caring professional team of dental professionals to offer services ranging from general dentistry to advanced treatments that make use of the most up-to-date technologies. They value the opinion of every patient and are focused on providing a personalised, comprehensive treatment plan. They will work with the patient in finding the best treatment alternatives and helping the patient make an informed decision.

Those who are interested in the dental services provided by North Square Dental (Norwest) can check out their website at northsquaredental.com.au/services/, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 9:00am to 6:00 pm, from Monday to Friday and on the weekend with Saturday's by appointment only.

North Square Dental (Norwest)

Dr Niranjan Gangaiah

02 8865 7001

ng@northsquaredental.com.au

Unit 2.05, The Esplande, 11 Solent Cct, Norwest NSW 2153

Dr Niranjan Gangaiah