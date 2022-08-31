Personify Acquires GTR to Expand Event Management Software Offering

Acquisition adds registration, lead retrieval, badge printing and more to Personify's Community Experience Platform

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) August 31, 2022

Personify, Inc. ("Personify"), a technology company that enables organizations to manage and grow their communities, announced today the acquisition of Charlotte-based GTR Event Technology. GTR is a long-established player in the events industry, providing innovative solutions for event professionals and modern experiences for attendees. The acquisition of GTR allows Personify to offer a complete event management platform for organizers of trade shows, conferences, corporate meetings, and other events of all variations and sizes.

GTR has developed powerful and easy-to-use software, along with expert services for badge printing, online registration, lead retrieval and attendance tracking.

"The addition of GTR to Personify's Community Experience Platform further enables our mission of helping our clients to manage and grow their communities. Our clients often want us to serve all their technology needs including event, association, and community engagement technology. GTR's products now allow Personify to be a single source," said Scott Collison, President and CEO of Personify.

Travis Tucker, CEO of GTR, added, "Being part of Personify's Community Experience Platform will expand the audience of those who will now consider GTR's products for their event management technology needs. Our market has immediately expanded. We look forward to providing a broader variety of associations, chambers, and trade show and event organizers with an exceptional event experience."

Attendees will enjoy a seamless experience of Personify's event website and online registration, event check-in and badge printing and a mobile conference app. Event organizers, exhibitors and sponsors can generate more revenue and productivity from trade show floor planning, lead retrieval, matchmaking, exhibitor and sponsor marketing, attendance tracking, and data reporting and analytics.

Travis Tucker, CEO of GTR, will join Personify's team as the Head of Events Business Strategy.

Show organizers and association leaders can learn more about Personify's event management technologies during the upcoming webinar "Better Together: The Future of Event Management with GTR, A2Z Events and Personify" on September 20 at 12:30 ET. To register for the webinar, click here.

Personify is a Pamlico Capital portfolio company, and GTR is backed by Topmark Partners.

About Personify

Personify partners with associations, chambers of commerce, charities, event professionals, YMCAs, JCCs, and other purpose-driven organizations to help them manage and grow their communities. Personify's Community Experience Platform combined with their professional service offerings benefit organizations of any size and at any stage of growth. For more information, visit personifycorp.com.

About GTR

Since 1995, Event Planners have chosen GTR for leading technology, exceptional service, and overall value. GTR provides the conference and tradeshow industry with technology designed to improve and simplify every event. With their all-in-one event management platform, end-to-end support, global reach, and eye on innovation, GTR has powered over 12,000 events around the world. For more information, visit gtrnow.com. Events are hard, GTR makes them simple.

About Pamlico Capital

Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle market companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented growth equity investments of up to $200 million alongside founders and proven leaders in its target industries: communications, healthcare, services and software. The firm, based in Charlotte, NC, has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. For additional information, please visit pamlicocapital.com.

About Topmark Partners

The team at Topmark Partners has been investing in growth stage businesses since 1999. Topmark Partners develops trusted relationships with experienced entrepreneurs and supports its portfolio companies through the most dynamic phases of their lifecycles. Based in Tampa, FL, Topmark Partners invests in companies led by entrepreneurs applying proven technology to solve business problems. These technology-enabled businesses typically generate $3 million to $30 million of revenue and are at or near breakeven. Topmark Partners targets investments of $2 million to $7 million in each portfolio company. Learn more at topmarkpartners.com.

