GiveTaxFree.org Seeking Volunteers to Support Crowd Funding Initiatives

The organization is offering multiple volunteer positions, from customer support, to marketing, and even website development.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiveTaxFree.org is pleased to announce it is currently seeking volunteers to support its numerous crowdfunding projects.Non-profit platform, Givetaxfree.org, provides an easy and safe way for those in need of donations to share their stories - with donors from the U.S. receiving tax deductions. Through the site, users can create a campaign for themselves, or for someone else in need, and they can raise as little or as much as they wish. Funds can be raised for many different purposes, including paying medical bills, paying rent, generating funds for emergency travel, critical home repairs, and more.In the organization’s most recent news, GiveTaxFree is seeking kind-hearted volunteers who want to help others, while working a flexible schedule. Positions include a wide breadth of various opportunities, including answering emails, providing customer support, updating content for its website, and creating/sending marketing and email campaigns.“We need volunteers to help change the world,” says the platform’s founder and Director, John Berardino. “If you have five or more hours per week that you can dedicate to us, we want to hear from you. There are so many opportunities that we have available – all of which help you to contribute to a better world and make a difference in the community.”For more information about the platform, or to sign up as a volunteer, please visit https://givetaxfree.org/become-a-volunteer/ About GiveTaxFreeOn a mission to help others in need, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization GiveTaxFree.org provides a free, easy, and secure platform for those in need to share their stories.A crowd fundraising platform with a difference, GiveTaxFree is the only site that allows donors in the U.S. to receive tax deductions, having been granted special non-profit status by the IRS.