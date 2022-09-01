Expedience Software Receives Women-Owned Business Certification
The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) officially recognizes Expedience Software with certification as a Women's Business Enterprise.MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hampshire-based Expedience Software is proud to announce that it has received a Women-Owned Business Certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The certification is a significant achievement in this women-owned, women-led company's ongoing commitment to being an industry leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion.
This certification sets Expedience apart from other organizations as the only certified women-owned proposal automation
company in the U.S. “Since its inception, Expedience has continuously fostered a diverse workplace in a historically male-dominated industry,” says Melissa Mabon, CEO and Founder of Expedience Software. “This has led to diversity in the firm’s leadership and has allowed us to recruit and retain the very best talent of varying backgrounds and perspectives.”
The official distinction as a women-owned business enables partnering industries to diversify their vendor support chain by working with certified women-owned organizations like Expedience Software. "Companies that need to diversify their business partnerships can now utilize Expedience Software to fulfill those diversity requirements"; continues Melissa Mabon.
WBENC believes that diversity promotes innovation, creates partnerships that bolster the economy, and that diverse vendor relations are tantamount to good business.
About WBENC
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands and many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
About Expedience Software
Expedience Software, founded by pioneers in proposal software automation, harnesses the power of Microsoft® Word to drive better proposal quality while accelerating the speed and effectiveness of proposal teams worldwide. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., with a presence in Dallas, San Diego, New York, and Omaha, Expedience serves hundreds of companies in the financial, asset management, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, and technology industries.
The company’s rapidly growing footprint extends to customers throughout the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. Named Leading Proposal Automation Software Company by Global Insights and one of the 20 Most Promising Sales Tech Solution Providers by CIOReview, Expedience continues to lead the industry with its innovative expansion of the Microsoft Office suite. Learn more at www.expediencesoftware.com.
