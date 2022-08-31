Griffin Capital Funding Announces Church Loan Programs for all Needs

The company offers five unique funding programs for investors with different visions and goals.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Griffin Capital Funding is pleased to announce it is supporting a variety of projects with five popular church loan products Griffin Capital Funding was founded in 1999 to provide church loan products to religious institutions across the United States of America. The company has grown to become one of the largest and most creative church financing companies in the country, boasting over $1.5 billion in closed church loans. Since its inception, Griffin Capital Funding has helped churches with loans as small as $50,000 up to its largest loan for one church of a whopping $35,000,000.In the company’s most recent news, Griffin Capital Funding is now offering five unique funding articles for churches with varying goals. These programs include Church Financing Expert Services, an Ultimate Guide for Church Finances Best Practices, Church Construction Loans, Church Refinancing options, and even Funeral Home Financing. According to the company, all churches and their needs are different, which is why Griffin Capital Funding is providing so many churches loan options for its clients.“What’s more, we even offer 20 different loan options to ensure churches are receiving the exact church loan product they need – nothing more, nothing less,” says John Berardino, President, Griffin Capital Funding. “Whether you need a 25-year amortization, interest-only payments, 5-year fixed loan, or are in trouble with your current lender, we have the solution for you.”For more information about Griffin Capital Funding, please visit https://www.church-loan.com About Griffin Capital FundingGriffin Capital Funding is an accredited financial firm that has become a proven, industry leader in the church loan field. The company has been awarded the highly esteemed President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Obama for its exceptional services to churches across the nation. As a result of its superior dedication to helping others, Griffin Capital Funding has secured its place as the 49th Fastest Growing Financial Firm in the country, as ranked in 2008 by Inc. Magazine.