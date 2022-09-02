Altenew Leadership Team Reunites at Company Retreat for the First Time in 3 Years
Members of the Altenew Leadership Team enjoyed their first reunion in three years at the Altenew warehouse.
Members of the Altenew team gathered from all over the country to exchange ideas, share memories, and brainstorm for the future of paper crafting.
Since our Leadership Team is spread out across the world, a lot of the time, this is a nice opportunity for us to connect in person. That's a nice wholesome feeling.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not often when the Altenew Leadership Team gets to enjoy quality time together in person. The team is spread out across the US, and in-person meetups are rare for this diverse group of paper crafting connoisseurs. This August, the company reinstated its annual retreat for the first time in three years.
— Altenew CEO, Nabil Rab
“Since our Leadership Team is spread out across the world, a lot of the time, this is a nice opportunity for us to connect in person,” shared Nabil Rab, Altenew CEO, referring to the experience as “a nice wholesome feeling.”
This retreat was an opportunity for the Altenew team, which largely works remotely, to meet all together for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. The retreat was held at Altenew headquarters in Syracuse, New York. While the Altenew team is made up of team members from all over the world, the company largely operates from Syracuse from its new warehouse.
While the Altenew Leadership Team met in Syracuse, the remaining members of the Altenew team joined the retreat virtually for a series of bonding exercises and brainstorming sessions.
“It’s always nice to see fresh ideas in our team,” shared Nabil Rab. “We are blessed to have a very talented team and people coming up with different ideas and having the open space to share those ideas.”
In addition to internal Altenew team meetings, the retreat consisted of fun memorable activities with customers and paper crafting educators. Altenew hosted a special Meet and Greet with customers who enjoyed the opportunity to meet the Altenew team and Altenew Educators at a crafting workshop.
A camera crew followed the Altenew team throughout the days of the activities, while the crafters shared their personal experiences and testimony in a series of interviews held during the retreat. The Altenew Leadership Team explored local Syracuse spots, including the E. M. Mills Rose Garden, where they get much of their inspiration for stamps and other product designs.
Altenew Operations Director, Nicole Picadura, managed much of the planning for the retreat. She fondly reflects on Altenew retreats as special experiences “where we can all get together as Altenew family and catch up and do things together,” making note that “there's always craziness happening.” The retreats have always brought the Altenew team members closer together, leaving them reinvigorated to continue innovating and serving the paper crafting community the best way they know they can.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
