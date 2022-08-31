Comirnaty and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent
On August 23, 2021, FDA announced the first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and the approved vaccine is marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older.
Comirnaty is a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine that is approved for use as a two-dose primary series for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older. It is also authorized for emergency use to provide a third primary series dose to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine that is authorized for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 as a:
- Three-dose primary series for individuals 6 months through 4 years of age.
- Two-dose primary series for individuals 5 years of age and older.
- Third primary series dose for individuals 5 years of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise.
- Single booster dose for individuals 5 through 11 years of age at least five months after completing a primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorized for use to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older as a single booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:
- Completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, or
- Receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
On February 11, 2022, in consultation with FDA, CDC updated the emergency use instructions to provide information about the primary, additional, and booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in certain individuals.
Pfizer-BioNTech Fact Sheets (English) and FAQs
|Material
|Audience
|Vaccine Purpose
|Vaccine Recipient Group
|Last Updated
|Fact Sheet
|Healthcare Providers
|Primary Series
|6 months through 4 years, maroon cap (must dilute)
|August 31, 2022
|Dear Healthcare Provider Letter
|Healthcare Providers
|Primary Series
|6 months through 4 years, maroon cap (must dilute)
|June 17, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Recipients and Caregivers
|Primary Series
|6 months through 4 years of age
|June 28, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Healthcare Providers
|Primary Series and Booster
|5 years through 11 years of age, orange cap (must dilute)
|August 31, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Recipients and Caregivers
|Primary Series and Booster
|5 years through 11 years of age
|June 28, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Healthcare Providers
|Primary Series
|12 years of age and older, purple cap (PBS formulation, must dilute)
|August 31, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Healthcare Providers
|Primary Series
|12 years of age and older, gray cap (Tris formulation, no dilution)
|August 31, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Healthcare Providers
|Bivalent Booster
|12 years of age and older, gray border
|August 31, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Recipients and Caregivers
|Primary Series and Bivalent Booster
|12 years of age and older, purple and gray border
|August 31, 2022
|Frequently Asked Questions on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
|All
|All
|All
|February 16, 2022
