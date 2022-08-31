On August 23, 2021, FDA announced the first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and the approved vaccine is marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older.

Comirnaty is a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine that is approved for use as a two-dose primary series for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older. It is also authorized for emergency use to provide a third primary series dose to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine that is authorized for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 as a:

Three-dose primary series for individuals 6 months through 4 years of age.

Two-dose primary series for individuals 5 years of age and older.

Third primary series dose for individuals 5 years of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Single booster dose for individuals 5 through 11 years of age at least five months after completing a primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorized for use to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older as a single booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:

Completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, or

Receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

On February 11, 2022, in consultation with FDA, CDC updated the emergency use instructions to provide information about the primary, additional, and booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in certain individuals.

Pfizer-BioNTech Fact Sheets (English) and FAQs

Pfizer-BioNTech Regulatory Information

Media Materials and Webcasts

Translations of the Pfizer-BioNTech Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers for 6 months through 4 years of age



Translations of the Pfizer-BioNTech Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers for 5 through 11 years of age



Translations of the Pfizer-BioNTech Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers for 12 years of age and older