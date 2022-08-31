Spikevax and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent
On January 31, 2022, the FDA announced the second approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Spikevax, for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.
Spikevax is a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine that is approved for use as a two-dose primary series for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. It is also authorized for emergency use to provide:
- A two-dose primary series to individuals 12 years through 17 years of age.
- A third primary series dose to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine that is authorized for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 as a:
- Two-dose primary series for individuals 6 months of age and older.
- Third primary series dose for individuals 6 months of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorized for use in individuals 18 years of age and older as a single booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:
- Completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, or
- Receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
On February 11, 2022, in consultation with FDA, CDC issued emergency use instructions to provide information about the primary, additional, and booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in certain individuals.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheets (English) and FAQs
|Material
|Audience
|Vaccine Purpose
|Vaccine Recipient Group
|Last Updated
|Fact Sheet
|Healthcare Providers
|Primary Series
|6 months through 5 years of age (magenta border)
|August 31, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Recipients and Caregivers
|Primary Series
|6 months through 5 years of age (magenta border)
|June 17, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Healthcare Providers
|Primary Series
|6 years through 11 years of age (teal and purple border)
|August 31, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Recipients and Caregivers
|Primary Series
|6 years through 11 years of age (teal & purple border)
|June 17, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Healthcare Providers
|Primary Series
|12 years and older (light blue border)
|August 31, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Healthcare Providers
|Bivalent Booster
|18 years and older (gray border)
|August 31, 2022
|Fact Sheet
|Recipients and Caregivers
|Primary Series and Bivalent Booster
|12 years and older (primary series) and 18 years and older (booster) (black border)
|August 31, 2022
|Frequently Asked Questions on the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
|All
|All
|All
|February 16, 2022
