On January 31, 2022, the FDA announced the second approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Spikevax, for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

Spikevax is a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine that is approved for use as a two-dose primary series for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. It is also authorized for emergency use to provide:

A two-dose primary series to individuals 12 years through 17 years of age.

A third primary series dose to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine that is authorized for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 as a:

Two-dose primary series for individuals 6 months of age and older.

Third primary series dose for individuals 6 months of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorized for use in individuals 18 years of age and older as a single booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:

Completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, or

Receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

On February 11, 2022, in consultation with FDA, CDC issued emergency use instructions to provide information about the primary, additional, and booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in certain individuals.



