Kansas City's Fall Festivities feature BBQ in the Bottoms

West Bottoms’ First Friday Weekend September 2-4

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City West Bottoms is gearing up for the Fall with shopping and tailgate moments that combine the passion of BBQ and football. The event encourages shoppers to wear their team colors, whether cheering on the Chiefs, the Wildcats, Jayhawks, or Tigers and celebrate BBQ in the Bottoms over Labor Day Weekend, September 2-4.

Merchants have the goods that appeal to lovers of our local teams and hosting an impressive KC-style barbeque. Not only is Chef J's BBQ a hot spot in the city for their acclaimed barbeque in just over three years of operations, but fans will find the West Bottoms' Stockyard BBQ Supply is an excellent source for specialty sauces, rubs, and tools to make their barbeque next level. Beyond the BBQ foods, stores throughout the 13 blocks of shopping have apparel, dishes, glassware, art, and even socks that can make the football and BBQ-gathering moments memorable.

"The community of football gives us a chance to come together and have connection with our area football teams," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms district spokesperson. "It's a good feeling to feel a part of something, and wearing our colors and shopping around the West Bottoms with fellow fans is uplifting."

"This is also the season gearing up for KC's tradition of haunted attractions," Arnett-Bequeaith added. Arnett-Bequeaith's character is the Queen of Haunts. "People can start reserving their tickets now to these nationally renowned haunts because they’re only open for seven weeks."

The Festival of the Full Moon features a theme for this historic district each month that merchants highlight and tie-in with outdoor activities. The First Friday Weekend 2022 upcoming themes include Boo in the Bottoms, October 7-9; Blessings in the Bottoms, November 4-6; Bows in the Bottoms, Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11; and Dec. 16-18.

SEPTEMBER BBQ in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

• West Bottoms’ Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme is BBQ in the Bottoms September 2-4. Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 am, close around 6 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 4. Admission is free. Refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings.

• Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available for groups under 11 people to test their wits and solve puzzles to find their way out of locked rooms within 60 minutes. While these games aren’t frightening – they do thrill. Open noon-11:15 pm Fr/Sat. and open until 8:45 pm Sunday. fullmoonescape.com

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have origins over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a one-of-a-kind history and patina. westbottoms.com

