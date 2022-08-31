Sequoia Living Tackles Healthcare Workforce Shortage Through Programs and Partnerships
The CNA training program furthers Sequoia Living’s well-being efforts to reduce resident falls, workplace injuries, and caregiver burnout.
We are developing our CNA training program open to 40 students who will be hired as Sequoia Living employees while attending school.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequoia Living announced an in-house staff training program beginning this fall. The new program will train the next generation of skilled nursing staff, along with offering professional development opportunities and career advancement to promote from within.
“During the pandemic, we saw many Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) programs shut down,” says Calvin Groeneweg, Sequoia Living’s VP of Risk Management and Clinical Services. “We are developing our CNA training program open to 40 students who will be hired as Sequoia Living employees while attending school.”
Once students complete training and successfully pass the California CNA license exam, they will be encouraged to apply to open positions at one of Sequoia Living’s Life Plan Communities.
“Our mission is to provide older adults with stimulating, joyful living environments and services that support and enrich their well-being,” says Groeneweg. This initiative furthers Sequoia Living’s well-being efforts to reduce resident falls, workplace injuries, and caregiver burnout due to large caseloads. Groeneweg’s team aids in creating a culture that prioritizes safety and quality of care for those who live and work at Sequoia Living communities.
CNAs provide direct care while assisting nursing staff such as Registered Nurses (RNs) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), which are also in high demand due to an aging population needing more skilled nursing care.
Sequoia Living began a partnership in 2021 with the College of Nursing at Samuel Merritt University in Oakland. “Through this program, nursing students fulfilled clinical training in our communities, helping them gain hands-on experience,” says Groeneweg. Sequoia Living provides a training environment that also gives students an opportunity to join the team once they are licensed.
Groeneweg adds, “Sequoia Living has a culture of longevity, with people working for 25 to 35 years. Now, many staff are getting close to retirement. We have to be able to fill those openings with talented nurses and CNAs so we can provide the best care possible to our residents.”
From skilled nursing, long-term care and short-term rehabilitation to assisted living and memory care, Sequoia Living accommodates a continuum of care beyond independent living.
For media inquiries or questions about Sequoia Living communities, email LRain@sequoialiving.org.
About Sequoia Living
Sequoia Living, a Bay Area nonprofit since 1958, provides older adults with retirement communities and services designed to support and enrich lives. Discover opportunities to join Sequoia Living’s team of caring, dedicated professionals at www.sequoialiving.org/careers.
