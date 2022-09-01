Actual SEO Media, Inc. Speaks On Why PPC Ads Don't Always Perform As They Should

Learning from mistakes can allow a company to grow and expand further. Many factors can affect how well pay-per-click ads do during a campaign. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Many factors can affect how a PPC ad performs. Don't be disappointed if the results aren't as high as expected. Instead, work to improve it.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not every pay-per-click (PPC) ad will show the expected results, and Actual SEO Media, Inc. has insights on why that might be happening. Having a drop in search volume can be alarming, especially when it means that a business could be missing out on several business opportunities. Every missed click means that a competitor is taking away customers.

If a company notices the click volume on its PPC ads declining, it's time to dig deeper. A business needs to know the basics of analyzing below the surface level of a digital advertising campaign's performance. If it's necessary to dig even deeper to solve the problem, an experienced online marketing company can offer more in-depth advice and help.

When discussing PPC ads and click volume, an important component to understand is click-through rate (CTR). This metric hasn't changed over many years since PPC ads become a prevalent way to advertise on the Internet. It's a relatively simple formula to understand. It's the number of clicks that an ad receives divided by the number of impressions, which is the number of times it's shown:

Clicks / Impressions = CTR

Although it sounds simple, there are many vital purposes that it serves. For example, CTR is used in the following applications:

- Measure the relevance and quality of ads

- Identify the competitiveness of keywords and ads

- Analyze gaps between campaign budgets and keyword bids

Now, when analyzing the performance of an ad campaign, it'll come together better. There are about four general reasons why a PPC ad fails to meet expectations.

1. Quality Score

Usually, judging the Quality Score of an ad shouldn't be the final factor on whether an ad is "good" or not. However, sometimes looking deeper into this metric may unearth some issues that could be improved on. The Quality Score of an ad measures several factors of an ad, namely the expected CTR, ad relevance, and landing page relevance.

Why does Quality Score matter? The Quality Score directly impacts how often ads will show up. Not to mention, it'll also affect how much a company has to pay per click. Luckily, platforms such as Google Ads will give a detailed view of each area, so there's no need to guess what the problem is.

2. Low Impressions

Perhaps the CTR has remained steady, but there's still a click volume decrease. The issue behind that may be decreased impressions rather than quality issues. There are several possible factors, the most common being seasonality, updated bidding strategy, or new negative keywords.

Seasonal products and services will have dips and peaks in demand, which is natural. If a company updates its bidding strategy, there might be a misalignment between the daily budget and the target goal. A significant gap in expectations can cause a decline in impressions. Lastly, if a company has recently tightened up on negative keywords, it might've restricted too much, causing conflicting negatives that are preventing ads from showing when they should be.

3. New Ad

After being in the business for a long time, it's a given that companies feel confident about new ads that are shown to the public. Only for that expectation to be subverted when the click volume plummets compared to the ads before. However, if the company thinks about it, it's not too difficult to understand. Every time a business makes an update to an ad campaign, especially when there's a change to the copy, the campaign goes back to "learning mode."

Before fronting a new ad campaign, it's best to test it first before switching out all of the old ones for the new. This way, a business can prevent a sudden plummet in performance.

4. Competitors

In the marketplace, competition should be expected and welcomed. Having competition can push a company to strive for better results and not leave ads in stagnation. However, the consequences and losses that competition sometimes brings can't always be controlled. For example, a competitor might just have a larger budget or more interesting ad copy.

Although a company can't control what the competitor does, it can certainly control its own response to the situation. Whether it's better budgeting or updating the ad copy, there are several ways to respond to a situation where the company is losing out to the competitor.

It's not over if a PPC ad campaign is doing worse than the initial expectations. Take a step back and analyze the underlying details to pinpoint what the cause is. Like with any marketing campaign, every unsatisfactory result is only part of the learning process to continue improving and driving sales.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. emboldens its clients to expand their online presence further. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online visibility and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. This company helps local clients keep track of their pay-per-click advertising campaigns to ensure maximum visibility and brand awareness.

