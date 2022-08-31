Women's Photography Circle Joins Women and Drones
Partnership to focus on female empowerment and education in the visual media industry.
I believe together we can create many new educational and networking opportunities for women in the photography/video industry and continue our shared mission to empower women.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones, the premier global platform for women in the UAS (Drone) and AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) industries, is proud to announce their partnership with the Women’s Photography Circle (WPC) a U.S. based company in Minnesota.
— Beth Mancuso, Founder Women's Photography Circle
The two companies are combining the power of the Women and Drones network with the WPC network of female photographers to help Women accelerate their photography and videography businesses for serious scaling. They are planning joint business activities focused on the power of women behind the lens of a camera.
“I am so excited about this partnership with Women And Drones. I believe together we can create many new educational and networking opportunities for women in the photography/video industry and continue our shared mission to empower women” stated Beth Mancuso, founder of Women’s Photography Circle. "
Drones provide endless new opportunities to capture high-quality photos and video from angles that would have previously been impossible. The demand for those images is growing with more photographers buying a drone and getting their FAA certification and adding aerial photography to their list of services.
“I share Beth’s excitement about our partnership" says Sharon Rossmark, CEO of Women and Drones. "Our two companies will offer unique learning opportunities for women in the visual arts arena. The plan is to uplift more women owned businesses."
About Women’s Photography Circle:
Women’s Photography Circle was founded in 2021 by Beth Mancuso. Women’s Photography Circle quickly grew to over 10,000 members and has continued a steady increase in members. Women’s Photography Circle brings women together through the love of photography. We provide safe communities for women to inspire, connect, create, learn, and network through Facebook groups, meetups, workshops, and online education.
About Women and Drones:
Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. We partner with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our educational programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight.
