2022 Iowa's Workforce and the Economy Released

The 2022 Iowa’s Workforce and the Economy is now available. The annual publication provides an overview of Iowa’s economy, trends, and local economic conditions. This year we have included articles on teleworking, the 2020 census, health care and social assistance during the post-pandemic, and a look at the Great Resignation along with the usual summaries on local area unemployment statistics and current employment statistics.

To view the publication click Iowa's Workforce and the Economy or visit the Special Publications page.

