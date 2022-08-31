Submit Release
Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Data Science and Machine Learning Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Data Science and Machine Learning Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Data science and machine learning includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining used to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.

The 9th annual report examines data science and machine learning end user deployment and trends, covering analytical features and functions, neural networks, data preparation, tool usability, model operations, scalability, and open source and big data.

In 2022 data science ranks 18th of 51 business intelligence and analytics related topics, technologies, and initiatives under study. According to the report, the importance of data science and machine learning increases with organization headcount. The role of statistician/data scientist is the most likely user of data science and machine learning, followed by a BI expert, business analyst, or citizen data scientist.

"Data science and machine learning importance is at a historic high across all industries and roles, and across the last eight years of our study both plans and actual deployments have steadily gained traction," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Furthermore, organizational success with BI and data literacy programs correlates with data science and machine learning importance and use."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services
Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

