Strivacity Earns SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment To Provide Enterprise-Level Data Security

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, the company aiming to make customer sign-in journeys entirely forgettable, today announced it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance. Achieving SOC 2 compliance reinforces Strivacity's ability and commitment to safeguarding the privacy and security of customer data.



The SOC 2 Type II compliance framework identifies a company's systems, processes, and controls for detecting, preventing, and responding to data security. The independent examination, performed by Schellman, evaluated more than 100 controls covering the Trust Services Criteria (TSC): Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. The audit confirms that Strivacity successfully addresses the rigorous standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"From day one, we've focused on building a solution for the most highly regulated verticals that's both simple to use and meets the highest security standards required by companies in highly regulated industries," said Keith Graham, Strivacity CEO. "SOC 2 compliance is an important milestone that lets our current and future customers know they can trust that we have the best security controls in place. It also reassures them that we take privacy seriously so they can focus on providing an exceptional online experience for their users."

The successful audit is the latest accreditation for Strivacity, which achieved Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 Level A and AA and 2.1 Level A and AA earlier this year. WCAG standards ensure Strivacity's products support inclusion for people with visual, auditory, speech, mobility, learning, and cognitive impairments with customer sign-in journeys that meet or exceed digital accessibility standards.

Strivacity lets brands add secure log-in and identity management capabilities to their customer-facing applications without tying up a crew of developers or consultants. We offer a unified customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that uses clicks (not custom coding) so organizations can get going fast and don't have to choose between creating great customer experiences, securing their customers' data and staying compliant with fast-changing privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

