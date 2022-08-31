Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,250 in the last 365 days.

Strivacity Earns SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment To Provide Enterprise-Level Data Security

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, the company aiming to make customer sign-in journeys entirely forgettable, today announced it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance. Achieving SOC 2 compliance reinforces Strivacity's ability and commitment to safeguarding the privacy and security of customer data.

The SOC 2 Type II compliance framework identifies a company's systems, processes, and controls for detecting, preventing, and responding to data security. The independent examination, performed by Schellman, evaluated more than 100 controls covering the Trust Services Criteria (TSC): Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. The audit confirms that Strivacity successfully addresses the rigorous standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"From day one, we've focused on building a solution for the most highly regulated verticals that's both simple to use and meets the highest security standards required by companies in highly regulated industries," said Keith Graham, Strivacity CEO. "SOC 2 compliance is an important milestone that lets our current and future customers know they can trust that we have the best security controls in place. It also reassures them that we take privacy seriously so they can focus on providing an exceptional online experience for their users."

The successful audit is the latest accreditation for Strivacity, which achieved Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 Level A and AA and 2.1 Level A and AA earlier this year. WCAG standards ensure Strivacity's products support inclusion for people with visual, auditory, speech, mobility, learning, and cognitive impairments with customer sign-in journeys that meet or exceed digital accessibility standards.

About Strivacity

Strivacity lets brands add secure log-in and identity management capabilities to their customer-facing applications without tying up a crew of developers or consultants. We offer a unified customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that uses clicks (not custom coding) so organizations can get going fast and don't have to choose between creating great customer experiences, securing their customers' data and staying compliant with fast-changing privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. To learn more about Strivacity, visit https://strivacity.com/.

Contact:
Elizabeth Brophy
Spire Communications for Strivacity
(505) 379-3476
ebrophy@spirecomm.com


You just read:

Strivacity Earns SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment To Provide Enterprise-Level Data Security

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.