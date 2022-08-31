NanoMSlide wins Eureka Prize 2022

Co-inventor Professor Brian Abbey, Deputy Director of the La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science (LIMS) and Professor of Physics at La Trobe University, said the win comes after years of collaboration.

"Thrilled to be a Eureka Prize winner, such a great feeling following 6 years of collaborative effort," Professor Abbey said.

Developed by La Trobe University researchers in partnership with Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and Garvan Institute of Medical Research, the NanoMslide enables pathologists to detect breast cancer at the earliest stage of development.

Professor Abbey said by applying a coating created using cutting edge nanofabrication technology, the research team has turned the humble glass microscope slide into a diagnostic lab.

“Comparing images from our slides to conventional staining is a bit like watching colour television when all you’ve seen before is black and white,” Professor Abbey said.

“The coating on the slide causes light to interact differently with cancer tissue compared to healthy tissue which results in a striking colour contrast, making it easier to detect abnormal cells.”