Blue Future Conference 2022 to Explore the ‘Now’ and ‘Next’ of Plymouth’s Marine Economy

Blue Future is presented in partnership by The Plymouth Foundation & ProMare, the nonprofit behind the unmanned marine research vessel Mayflower Autonomous Ship

This conference will bring together organizations and experts to explore the latest innovations and best practices for the sustainable use of marine resources for economic growth.” — Stephen Cole, The Plymouth Foundation

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Economic development nonprofit The Plymouth Foundation and ProMare, the nonprofit behind the unmanned marine research vessel Mayflower Autonomous ship, today announced the launch of the Blue Future Conference 2022, taking place Oct. 24-25, 2022, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. This new conference will gather leaders and innovators from across the blue technology arena to explore the “now” and “next” of Plymouth’s marine economy.

The Blue Future Conference will provide an interactive setting to inspire peer connections, discussion and presentation of new and future technologies that support our traditional marine economy and advance the management of marine resources, including fisheries, energy, aquaculture, sanctuaries, cultural heritage, and climate mitigation and adaptation.

“Our marine environment is essential to the future of our region and our Commonwealth,” said Stephen Cole, executive director of The Plymouth Foundation. “This conference will bring together organizations and experts to explore the latest innovations and best practices for the sustainable use of marine resources for economic growth.”

The centerpiece of the conference is the Mayflower Autonomous Ship (MAS), the first unmanned autonomous vessel to cross the Atlantic Ocean using AI and edge computing. The ship’s arrival in the US exemplifies the technological advances needed now and in the future to nurture our oceans, find sustainable solutions to improve its health, and provide a strong and sustainable foundation for a new blue economy.

“Innovations in the collection, use and application of research data are necessary if we are to meet the challenge of evaluating the current state and predicting future conditions of our rapidly changing marine ecosystems,” said Brett Phaneuf, founder of ProMare. “Our goal with this event is to help catalyze the growing community of blue economy participants and accelerate progress on sustainable solutions and opportunities throughout the Plymouth region.”

Speakers will explore ways to apply non-traditional data to fisheries assessments, renewable energy and aquaculture siting, cultural heritage, and other marine management applications. Presenters will share new technologies that could augment the utility of existing long-term sampling techniques, such as those provided by MAS, as well as biodiversity sensor technologies and novel forms of data collection.

The program for the Blue Future Conference features keynotes, general session presentations, panels, and an education and workforce development session to introduce students to the jobs available and education needed to grow the marine economy. For more details on the conference program, attendee registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://bit.ly/BlueFuture2022.

About the Plymouth Foundation

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community’s commercial and industrial tax base.

Visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/ to learn more.

About ProMare

ProMare was established in 2001 to promote marine research and exploration throughout the world, The team is comprised of experienced archaeologists and marine professionals who execute a variety of research projects independently and in concert with academic, corporate, public, and governmental organizations and agencies that are designed to advance man’s knowledge of history and science. Learn more at http://www.promare.org/.