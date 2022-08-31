Ninneko Partners Up with GameFi.org to Showcase the Updated Version with New Features

Following the NFT event that "shocked" the whole GameFi market, Ninneko continued to work with gamefi.org and marked the start of the market-conquering trip by launching an alluring Update version

/EIN News/ -- Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is undisputed that Ninneko's effects were felt following the release of the most recent Big Update version, even if the impact of Ninneko was anticipated when it reached the Top 3 iOS store in each of the three challenging markets Philippines, Indonesia, and Brazil within 24 hours of the Big Update's launch. After seeing these indications of success, Ninneko did not rest on its laurels, instead continuing to work to create its playground by collaborating with GameFi.org and launching the reborn cat and skill guild upgrade event on August 25th.

The "Cat venture in the multiverse" event, which recently made experts, social media users, and journalists go crazy, was unveiled by Ninneko and disclosed the involvement of illustrious industry partners in the field GameFi like YGG Sea, Beng Beng gaming, Kucoin, and gamefi.org…

Following that, the Ninneko community will fervently rally everyone to support Ninneko to place first and win the $10,000 prize from the event pool. Ninneko is one of the brightest nominees for Top 1 because of its excellent graphics, enticing gameplay, depth, and player loyalty.

Users can take part in events that offer fantastic gifts by doing what is listed below:

Step 1: To take part in the event, everyone must register at the link: https://gamefi.org/adventure/join?team=ninneko

Step 2: Connect to the wallet

Step 3: Log into the Ninneko account

Step 4: Join playing Ninneko and other products to accumulate points to receive gifts.

Ninneko also organized 2 events to accompany this event in partnership with GameFi.org:





Event 1: Users participating in the game to experience on Gamefi.org who reach each milestone while playing games on Gamefi.org will receive the appropriate in-game gift package. The user's GameFi.org account is where the gift is delivered.





Event 2: A 1,500B USD airdrop on Gleam that is linked on Gamefi.org. You'll get 1 airdrop ticket after finishing all the missions.





Let's take a look at some of the new improvements and adjustments in this updated version:

Update Cat Burn + Max Level

Cat Burn is a feature that many users recommend to Dev to burn low-status cats, and raise the price of cats thereby positively impacting the price of Nino. This update makes users extremely satisfied, with the low-index cat market being so overpopulated, the price of genuine cats will be more competitive, which is also a necessary material to increase the cat's strength.

Specifically, when burning 1 cat, the user will receive 150 Neko Gold coins, upgrading a cat from level 160 to 180 costs 300 Neko Gold coins. Cats will be upgraded to the current highest level of 180, along with that cat Ninjutsu (Promotion stone) will also reach a maximum level of 40.

Ninneko reborn comeback

Players will specifically need to pay 1 cat and 10,000 MATA during this Cat Reborn event to reset a new skill. The breed stats and Ninneko factions won't change. The player's chance of receiving a new gene cat increases by up to 15–25% each time they are born. Only three resets will be allowed for each Ninneko.

Ninneko will be treated as an adult cat after being resurrected, according to Publishers, and will retain the same level and equipment as the Amulet. Additionally, Ninneko Cat will receive a 100% resource reimbursement.

Upgrade guild skills

In particular, Ninneko will receive significant breakthrough modifications and additions in this updated version to help enhance features and gameplay and provide players with the best possible experience every time they access the game. As follows:

- Crazy Rage: The Back row will get 10% damage reduction if the front row is still alive

- Angel Armour: Increase Critical Strike by 10%, Lifesteal by 10%

- Thunderstorms: 20% Immune, Neko kills enemies and heals 20% of its maximum health

- Awaken: Increase 20 speed, 20% damage reduction

Open Mill with 3 Village modes

Currently, Mill will have 3 villages in this update, with each town having different rewards:

- Fire Village: Item Promotion Stone and Badge Chest

- Water Village: Purple Fish

- Earth Village: Neko Gold

Onchain

- Add cat burn for 150 Neko gold (onchain action only)

- Additionally, the existing preferential pricing for cat separation will no longer be charged, thus each split will now cost 10,000 MATA. Later, Ninneko would formally declare the time.

Visit the following to keep up with and participate in Ninneko's most recent events: Here

About Ninneko

Ninneko is a p2e game featuring NFT characters in forests and mystery villages. The NFT characters (cats) have a unique combination of hair, tail, ears, eyes, mouth, and hands. The BSC-based role-playing game involves nurturing the cat character Ninneko and fighting enemies in the player versus player or player versus enemy battles. The platform also features a high utility token for using various features in the game. Ninneko stands out from regular Idle games with its Breeding system, where players can enjoy the game using diverse characters.

For more information about Ninneko, visit the following links:

Join Ninneko here!





Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Ninneko Media Contact:

Contact Person: Tran Thu Huyen

Company Name: Mobgame PTE. LTD

Email: huyentt@funtap.vn

City: Kallang

Country: Singapore

GameFi.org Media Contact:

Contact Person: Trần Phương Yến (Sekie)

Company Name: GameFi.org

Email: partner@gamefi.org

City: Hà Nội

Country: Việt Nam

Website: https://gamefi.org/

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com