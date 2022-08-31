Date:
August 11, 2022
Time:
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM ET

 

Topics & Presentations

Speakers

Best Practices for Topical Generic Product Development and ANDA Submission–Introduction & Session 1

 

Introduction to the Webinar

Priyanka Ghosh, PhD
Acting Team Lead
DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA

Scientific and Regulatory Considerations for Q3 Characterization of Topical Products

Sam Raney, PhD
Associate Director for Science
ORS | OGD | FDA

Q&A Panel on Q3 Characterization of Topical Products

Moderator:
Priyanka Ghosh, PhD
Acting Team Lead
DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA

Rob Lionberger, PhD
Director
ORS | OGD | FDA

Markham Luke, MD, PhD
Director
DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA

Pahala Simamora, PhD
Director
DLBP-II | OLDP | OPQ | FDA

Sam Raney, PhD
Associate Director for Science
ORS | OGD | FDA

Best Practices for Topical Generic Product Development and ANDA Submission – Session 2

 

Practical Considerations for IVRT Studies with Topical Products Submitted in ANDAs

Tannaz Ramezanli, PhD
Pharmacologist
DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA

Q&A Panel on IVRT Studies with Topical Products

Moderator:
Priyanka Ghosh, PhD
Acting Team Lead
DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA

Xiran Li, PhD
Staff Fellow
DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA

Anil Nair, PhD
Team Leader
DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA

Hiren Patel, PhD
Staff Fellow
DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA

Tannaz Ramezanli, PhD
Pharmacologist
DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA

Sam Raney, PhD
Associate Director for Science
ORS | OGD | FDA

Best Practices for Topical Generic Product Development & ANDA Submission–Session 3, Closing Remarks

 

Practical Considerations Related to IVPT Studies for Topical Products Submitted in ANDAs

Hiren Patel, PhD
Staff Fellow
DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA

Q&A Panel on IVPT Studies with Topical Products 

 

Moderator:
Priyanka Ghosh, PhD
Acting Team Lead
DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA

Usha Katragadda, PhD
Staff Fellow
DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA

Archana Manerikar, MS, PharmD
Pharmacologist
DB-I | OB | OGD | FDA

Hiren Patel, PhD
Staff Fellow
DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA

Sam Raney, PhD
Associate Director for Science
ORS | OGD | FDA

Elena Rantou, PhD
Lead Mathematical Statistician
DB-VIII | OB* | OTS | FDA

Closing Remarks

Priyanka Ghosh, PhD
Acting Team Lead
DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA

Agenda

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

In vitro studies that can support a demonstration of bioequivalence (BE) for topical generics typically include comparative physicochemical and structural (Q3) product characterization tests as well as in vitro release test (IVRT) and in vitro permeation test (IVPT) studies.

This webinar will provide an overview of comparative Q3 characterization as well as IVRT and IVPT studies for topical generic drug product development and common deficiencies FDA has encountered in these studies. This webinar will highlight best practices and resources that FDA has developed and made publicly available to help generic drug applicants successfully implement efficient in vitro characterization-based BE approaches for topical generic products.

There will be live question and answer sessions dedicated to each of three topic areas where audience can interact directly with FDA experts to help clarify questions and help generic drug applicants overcome challenges with developing topical generic products or preparing abbreviated new drug applications for these products.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

  • Explain the rationale and clarify practical considerations for conducting Q3 characterization tests for topical drug products submitted in ANDAs
  • Explain the rationale and clarify practical considerations for conducting IVRT studies for topical drug products submitted in ANDAs
  • Explain the rationale and clarify practical considerations for conducting IVPT studies for topical drug products submitted in ANDAs

INTENDED AUDIENCE

  • Generic drug industry, including current and potential generic drugs applicants

FDA RESOURCES