- Date:
- August 11, 2022
- Time:
- 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM ET
|
Topics & Presentations
|
Speakers
|
Best Practices for Topical Generic Product Development and ANDA Submission–Introduction & Session 1
|
|
Introduction to the Webinar
|
Priyanka Ghosh, PhD
|
Scientific and Regulatory Considerations for Q3 Characterization of Topical Products
|
Sam Raney, PhD
|
Q&A Panel on Q3 Characterization of Topical Products
|
Moderator:
Rob Lionberger, PhD
Markham Luke, MD, PhD
Pahala Simamora, PhD
Sam Raney, PhD
|
Best Practices for Topical Generic Product Development and ANDA Submission – Session 2
|
|
Practical Considerations for IVRT Studies with Topical Products Submitted in ANDAs
|
Tannaz Ramezanli, PhD
|
Q&A Panel on IVRT Studies with Topical Products
|
Moderator:
Xiran Li, PhD
Anil Nair, PhD
Hiren Patel, PhD
Tannaz Ramezanli, PhD
Sam Raney, PhD
|
Best Practices for Topical Generic Product Development & ANDA Submission–Session 3, Closing Remarks
|
|
Practical Considerations Related to IVPT Studies for Topical Products Submitted in ANDAs
|
Hiren Patel, PhD
|
Q&A Panel on IVPT Studies with Topical Products
|
Moderator:
Usha Katragadda, PhD
Archana Manerikar, MS, PharmD
Hiren Patel, PhD
Sam Raney, PhD
Elena Rantou, PhD
|
Closing Remarks
|
Priyanka Ghosh, PhD
Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Page
ABOUT THIS WEBINAR
In vitro studies that can support a demonstration of bioequivalence (BE) for topical generics typically include comparative physicochemical and structural (Q3) product characterization tests as well as in vitro release test (IVRT) and in vitro permeation test (IVPT) studies.
This webinar will provide an overview of comparative Q3 characterization as well as IVRT and IVPT studies for topical generic drug product development and common deficiencies FDA has encountered in these studies. This webinar will highlight best practices and resources that FDA has developed and made publicly available to help generic drug applicants successfully implement efficient in vitro characterization-based BE approaches for topical generic products.
There will be live question and answer sessions dedicated to each of three topic areas where audience can interact directly with FDA experts to help clarify questions and help generic drug applicants overcome challenges with developing topical generic products or preparing abbreviated new drug applications for these products.
LEARNING OBJECTIVES
- Explain the rationale and clarify practical considerations for conducting Q3 characterization tests for topical drug products submitted in ANDAs
- Explain the rationale and clarify practical considerations for conducting IVRT studies for topical drug products submitted in ANDAs
- Explain the rationale and clarify practical considerations for conducting IVPT studies for topical drug products submitted in ANDAs
INTENDED AUDIENCE
- Generic drug industry, including current and potential generic drugs applicants