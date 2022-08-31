On This Page

Date: August 11, 2022 Time: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Topics & Presentations Speakers Best Practices for Topical Generic Product Development and ANDA Submission–Introduction & Session 1 Introduction to the Webinar Priyanka Ghosh, PhD

Acting Team Lead

DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA Scientific and Regulatory Considerations for Q3 Characterization of Topical Products Sam Raney, PhD

Associate Director for Science

ORS | OGD | FDA Q&A Panel on Q3 Characterization of Topical Products Moderator:

Priyanka Ghosh, PhD

Acting Team Lead

DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA Rob Lionberger, PhD

Director

ORS | OGD | FDA Markham Luke, MD, PhD

Director

DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA Pahala Simamora, PhD

Director

DLBP-II | OLDP | OPQ | FDA Sam Raney, PhD

Associate Director for Science

ORS | OGD | FDA Best Practices for Topical Generic Product Development and ANDA Submission – Session 2 Practical Considerations for IVRT Studies with Topical Products Submitted in ANDAs Tannaz Ramezanli, PhD

Pharmacologist

DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA Q&A Panel on IVRT Studies with Topical Products Moderator:

Priyanka Ghosh, PhD

Acting Team Lead

DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA Xiran Li, PhD

Staff Fellow

DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA Anil Nair, PhD

Team Leader

DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA Hiren Patel, PhD

Staff Fellow

DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA Tannaz Ramezanli, PhD

Pharmacologist

DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA Sam Raney, PhD

Associate Director for Science

ORS | OGD | FDA Best Practices for Topical Generic Product Development & ANDA Submission–Session 3, Closing Remarks Practical Considerations Related to IVPT Studies for Topical Products Submitted in ANDAs Hiren Patel, PhD

Staff Fellow

DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA Q&A Panel on IVPT Studies with Topical Products Moderator:

Priyanka Ghosh, PhD

Acting Team Lead

DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA Usha Katragadda, PhD

Staff Fellow

DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA Archana Manerikar, MS, PharmD

Pharmacologist

DB-I | OB | OGD | FDA Hiren Patel, PhD

Staff Fellow

DB-II | OB | OGD | FDA Sam Raney, PhD

Associate Director for Science

ORS | OGD | FDA Elena Rantou, PhD

Lead Mathematical Statistician

DB-VIII | OB* | OTS | FDA Closing Remarks Priyanka Ghosh, PhD

Acting Team Lead

DTP-I | ORS | OGD | FDA

Agenda

Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Page

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

In vitro studies that can support a demonstration of bioequivalence (BE) for topical generics typically include comparative physicochemical and structural (Q3) product characterization tests as well as in vitro release test (IVRT) and in vitro permeation test (IVPT) studies.

This webinar will provide an overview of comparative Q3 characterization as well as IVRT and IVPT studies for topical generic drug product development and common deficiencies FDA has encountered in these studies. This webinar will highlight best practices and resources that FDA has developed and made publicly available to help generic drug applicants successfully implement efficient in vitro characterization-based BE approaches for topical generic products.

There will be live question and answer sessions dedicated to each of three topic areas where audience can interact directly with FDA experts to help clarify questions and help generic drug applicants overcome challenges with developing topical generic products or preparing abbreviated new drug applications for these products.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Explain the rationale and clarify practical considerations for conducting Q3 characterization tests for topical drug products submitted in ANDAs

Explain the rationale and clarify practical considerations for conducting IVRT studies for topical drug products submitted in ANDAs

Explain the rationale and clarify practical considerations for conducting IVPT studies for topical drug products submitted in ANDAs

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Generic drug industry, including current and potential generic drugs applicants

FDA RESOURCES