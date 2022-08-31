America’s Next Investment to Feature Exceed Equine Inc. Unveiling a Massive Market Disruptor in its Fall Broadcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Next Investment (ANI) will produce and broadcast this Fall a nationally distributed TV show highlighting Exceed Equine’s leading and disruptive technologies to revolutionize the performance horse industry, initially focused on horseracing.
Q4 2022, Exceed Equine Inc. will be featured on the America’s Next Investment national TV series to educate the public of the Exceed Equine mission to disrupt the equine industry while showcasing Exceed’s 30-plus acre facility located in Brindletown, NJ.
ANI’s nationally televised exposure will reach over 100 million households, allowing Exceed Equine to gain national brand recognition. Exceed Equine will also be featured on the number one global sport-related network associated with horseracing.
In addition to national recognition, accredited investors will have the opportunity to explore an investment opportunity in Exceed Equine’s vision of utilizing objective and cutting-edge technologies to enhance performance and increase longevity for all performance horses, which will be demonstrated through Exceed’s own stable of racehorses.
“We are excited to feature Exceed Equine on America’s Next Investment. Our broadcasts have generated over $100mm of investor interest for several companies, and I believe Exceed Equine has potential to surpass our expectations in every metric. I’ve personally witness Exceed’s drive and compassion for the horses and their wellbeing, which is the foundation for their entire business model. We look forward to the launch.” — Carl Dawson, CEO of America’s Next Investment
The 30-minute broadcast will talk about a major disruption Exceed believes is absolutely necessary and is about to occur in the horseracing industry, and how that disruption opens a global opportunity to develop a leading brand focused on the estimated $200B performance equine market.
Exceed Equine utilizes the latest in scientific advancements to manage and train Standardbred racehorses, which should allow them to gain a competitive edge when racing.
Exceed Equine's long-term goal is to create a completely objective environment in which the company can apply, analyze and measure how successful the implementation of new cutting-edge tools and technologies can positively affect the performance of racehorses. This process will also become a validation mechanism, which will allow Exceed to sell all of these individual products and services into all performance horse disciplines on a global basis.
Exceed's job one is to build the world's most-recognized equine brand manufacturing and distributing best-in-class products and services backed by science and validated through its own stable of racehorses.
Exceed prides itself on having the most advanced research, training and therapy center and is considered a world leader in objective data collection when it comes to performance horses.
For more information on Exceed Equine please contact: info@exceedequine.com.
ABOUT EXCEED EQUINE
Founded in New Egypt, NJ, Exceed Equine enters a massive market waiting for disruption. Exceed Equine tracks objective data utilizing sensor technology and proprietary software along with unrivaled technologies to measure and then improve equine athletes’ performance, fitness, health, and welfare. Exceed Equine has a stable of racehorses currently competing to prove out the Exceed model. Exceed’s vision is to build the most trusted and recognized brand in the $200B worldwide equine performance market.
ABOUT AMERICA’S NEXT INVESTMENT
Founded in Los Angeles, CA America’s Next Investment (ANI), a national TV paid programming show is syndicated across several TV networks such as Bloomberg. ANI is a journalistic interview style TV showcase giving companies the opportunity for peak branding reaching over 100 million Households. To date, ANI has generated a collective value to featured companies of over $100 million.
America's Next Investment Press Contact
Attn: Media Relations
info@americasnextinvestment.com
Carl Dawson
