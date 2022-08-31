Trinidad and Tobago National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Trinidad and Tobago on six successful decades of independence. The United States and Trinidad and Tobago have a strong bilateral relationship, and a shared commitment to prosperity and security in the Caribbean. Through trade and investment cooperation and partnership in the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, we have made the region safer and more prosperous.

Our countries’ shared values and principles, including an unyielding commitment to democracy, will serve to strengthen our ties in the years to come. As our nations build back from the pandemic, we reaffirm our commitment to cooperate to combat narcotrafficking, improve energy and food security, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

I wish the people of Trinidad and Tobago continued peace and prosperity in the year ahead.