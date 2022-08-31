Submit Release
Dela Rosa: Opening Statement Committee on Migrant Workers - Organizational Meeting

PHILIPPINES, August 31 - Press Release
August 31, 2022

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa
Opening Statement
Committee on Migrant Workers - Organizational Meeting
August 31, 2022

Thank you, Mr. Chair. Before anything else, I would like to commend the good Chairperson of the Committee on Migrant Workers for stepping up to the challenge of heading this Committee.

The Department of Migrant Workers or the DMW that is only a few months old. Noong Pebrero ng 2022 lamang nasimulan ang pag-implement nito. This is one of the landmark legislations that the 18th Congress is proudest to give birth to. Given this, we know that our task here in the Senate is to ensure that we usher in the careful implementation of Republic Act No. 11641, which establishes the DMW. This Committee could not have landed in better hands, in the hands of someone whose track record of protecting the rights of our migrant workers precedes him.

As an author of the Department of Migrant Workers Act, I look forward to the improvements and innovations that will be set up to protect and help our OFWs. Thank you, Mr. Chair.

