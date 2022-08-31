Việt Nam proposes UNDP be creative in mobilising resources for development

VIETNAM, August 31 -

HÀ NỘI — In addition to making use of existing resources and ensuring cost-effectiveness, UNDP should be creative in finding ways to mobilise resources from stakeholders, including the private sector, to implement development programmes, proposed Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, permanent representative of Việt Nam to the UN.

Giang made the proposal at an August 30 dialogue session of the Executive Board of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)’s second regular meeting. The meeting, taking place in New York from August 29 to September 1, discusses the budget for the implementation of the UNDP Strategic Plan for 2022-25.

The Vietnamese Ambassador highly appreciated UNDP's role in supporting people in remote and vulnerable areas, building capacity, and providing data, research, and policy recommendations to governments and people.

To implement the UNDP Strategic Plan 2022-25 and maintain the quality of support for countries, Giang emphasised the need to secure resources for UNDP.

He suggested countries strengthen their assistance to UNDP through a multi-year voluntary commitment so that UNDP can plan and conduct activities at global, regional and national levels. In addition, UNDP and the international community also need to continue to commit to implementing the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in various forms, from development assistance to trade facilitation, debt forgiveness and technology transfer, and development of infrastructure that aligns with national priorities.

In this process, it is also necessary to ensure the principle of national leadership and mastery, the ambassador added.

Appreciating UNDP’s aid for Việt Nam’s socio-economic development over the past five decades, Giang affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to make active contributions to UNDP's work.

At the session, participating countries lauded UNDP’s role in helping them cope with current global crises and accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda on sustainable development.

They suggested UNDP’s programmes and plans be developed and conducted in accordance with the priorities, conditions and circumstances of each country. They also emphasised a need to ensure sustainable finance and transparent use of resources. — VNS