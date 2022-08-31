More than 2,400 prisoners granted amnesty

VIETNAM, August 31 - HÀ NỘI — More than 2,400 prisoners have been granted amnesty on Việt Nam’s Independence Day September 2.

Sixteen of those chosen are foreigners.

Under President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s decision, the foreigners are from Australia (1), Canada (1), the US (3), China (4), France (1), Cambodia (2), Nigeria (1), Malaysia (2) and Laos (1).

Announcing Decision No. 978/QĐ-CTN, Deputy Chairman of the President's Office Phạm Thanh Hà emphasised that amnesty this year once again affirmed the Party’s and the State’s leniency policy and the humanitarian tradition of Vietnamese people.

The policy encourages criminals to repent and train themselves to become useful in society.

Amnesty is also recognition of the inmates’ rehabilitation results.

Hà said that the process of considering and deciding on amnesty for inmates is conducted strictly, publicly, in a fair and accurate way and based on laws.

Unlike previous years, regulations on the conditions for amnesty proposals this year are stricter. Therefore, the number of prisoners who have been granted amnesty is less than the previous years.

Deputy Chairman Hà said that the President decided to reduce death penalty sentences to life imprisonment for 10 prisoners, of which two were foreigners, one from South Africa and one from Laos.

Major General Nguyễn Văn Long, deputy minister of Public Security, said that the total amount of money for additional penalties and compensation for damage is VNĐ67 billion (US$2.9 million). Prisoner who had to hand in the most amount of money is VNĐ4 billion ($171,577). — VNS