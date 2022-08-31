Procurement Resource Evaluates the Price Trends of Crude Oil in its Latest Insights and Dashboard
Price Trends of Crude Oil in its Latest Insights and Dashboard
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the market trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Crude oil price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends. Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; Customisation of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline. The pricing database and analysis of crude oil can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Product Description:
Crude oil is a petroleum product that forms naturally from hydrocarbon reserves and other organic ingredients. It is a fossil fuel that is processed into products like gasoline, diesel, and a range of other petrochemicals. Additionally, it is a limited resource since it is a nonrenewable resource that cannot be replenished at the pace that humans consume it.
Regions Covered to Evaluate Crude Oil Price Trend:
North America
South America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
The Middle East
Africa
Industrial Uses Impacting Crude Oil Price Trend:
Petroleum products such as tar, asphalt, paraffin wax, and lubricating oils are made from crude oil. It can also be utilised to generate goods that are not normally connected with petroleum. Crude oil is used to make perfume, fertiliser, and computers. Crude oil is the raw material for plastics, hence anything produced with plastic is made using it.
Key Market Players:
Sinopec
Royal Dutch Shell
Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
China National Petroleum Corporation
BP p.l.c.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
Total SA
LUKOIL
News and Events:
Crude oil output in 2021-22 (April 2020 to March 2022) was 2.63 percent lower than the previous year's 30.5 million tonnes and 11.67 percent lower than the target of 33.61 million tonnes, according to official figures from the oil ministry.
