Latin America Lithium Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Latin America Lithium Market To Propel With The Rising Popularity Of EV During 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado Latinoamericano de Litio, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por producto, aplicación y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Lithium Market 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on product, application, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión General del Mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR de Período de Pronóstico (2022-2027): X%
Debido a la creciente necesidad de baterías recargables en los sectores de la electrónica de consumo y la automoción, la industria del litio está en expansión. La demanda de litio ha aumentado debido al uso generalizado de las baterías de iones de litio y a los rápidos avances en la aplicación de estas baterías en numerosas industrias. La buena tendencia en la adopción de coches híbridos y eléctricos, así como el desarrollo de smartphones y ordenadores portátiles, está promoviendo la expansión del negocio del litio.
Además, la contaminación ambiental es una fuente de preocupación creciente, lo que constituye otra razón por la que las baterías de litio están ampliando su cuota del mercado, especialmente en América Latina. Debido a que sus salares albergan la mitad de las reservas mundiales de litio, Chile, Brasil y Bolivia dominan el mercado latinoamericano del litio. Los gobiernos de numerosos países de América Latina están fomentando la venta de vehículos eléctricos híbridos, lo que está ampliando el mercado del litio. Los nuevos e importantes actores que buscan soluciones ecológicas para las baterías de iones de litio y los vehículos eléctricos también impulsan el mercado del litio.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Lithium is a chemical element and a soft, silvery mineral. It is a less dense metal with the symbol Li. It has multiple uses in various industries and is mainly used in rechargeable batteries for different electronic products. Lithium oxide is used in glass ceramics, while lithium chloride is used in air conditioning and other industrial purposes.
On the basis of product, the industry is segmented into:
• Hydroxide
• Carbonate
• Others
By application, the market is divided into:
• Metallurgy
• Consumer Goods
• Automotive
• Glass and Ceramics
• Consumer Electronics
• Industrial
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Chile
• Others
Market Trends
The demand for the product has increased due to rising popularity of the Li-lon batteries in the market. Recently, a brand-new battery type was created that is devoid of nickel, cobalt, and other heavy metals in order to avoid the environmental and humanitarian problems associated with Li-ion technology. Researchers said that this idea might help reduce the requirement for heavy metals in battery manufacture.
Depending on the cathode’s safety, stability, longevity, cost, and energy density, EV manufacturers and automakers frequently alter their preferences. Because they generate fewer greenhouse gases over their entire lifecycle than conventional vehicles, EVs are marketed as a sustainable transportation option.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Albemarle
• SQM S.A
• FMC Corp.
• American Lithium Corp.
• Panasonic Corporation
• LG Chem
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
