Coffee Machines Market Size, Share, Price, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Key Players Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Coffee Machines Market to be Driven by the Rise in the Introduction of Automatic Coffee Machines in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Coffee Machines Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global coffee machines market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, operation categories, end-uses, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.1%
The global coffee machine market is expected to be driven by consumers’ evolving tastes with respect to coffee. Increased consumption of coffee in the Asian countries is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Along with this, the introduction of new products, such as green and organic coffee, is expected to result in high consumption, thereby contributing to the market growth.
The fast-growing market for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, particularly coffee-infused beverages, is propelling the industry growth forward. In addition, owing to the popularity of automation in the past few years, a meteoric rise in the introduction of automatic coffee machines with features like digital display and personalisation facilities has been observed, which is driving the global market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Coffee machines are small electric appliances that are used to make coffee. Filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, capsule and pod coffee machines, and other models are available in a variety of sizes and shapes, as well as different types of models.
By product type, the market is segmented into:
• Filter Coffee Machines
• Capsule or Pod Coffee Machines
• Traditional Espresso Machines
• Bean-to-cup Coffee Machines
Based on operation category, the market is classified into:
• Semi-automated
• Fully-automated
The end-use of the market is divided into:
• Residential
• Commercial
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Various manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to introduce advanced machines featuring the latest technologies. The development of commercial infrastructure and offices also increases the demand for coffee machines, resulting in market expansion. The growing number of cafes and restaurants throughout the world is also driving up the demand for commercial products.
In addition, the constantly expanding corporate sector will further add to the demand. In the coming years, residential applications will also see a significant increase, propelling the market growth. Consumers prefer coffee machine coffee to hand-made coffee due to the increased popularity of coffee and a preference for speciality coffee variations. This trend has resulted in a significant increase in coffee machine sales.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market include Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Newell Brands, Inc., Nestlé Nespresso SA, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
