Highland Honey Offers Raw Honey that Enhances Customers' Experience When Consuming It and Benefits their Health

Highland Honey, a Boulder County, Colorado-based company, offers handcrafted raw honey to enhance customers' experience when consuming honey.

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Honey, a Boulder County, Colorado-based company, offers handcrafted raw honey to customers across the state and country. The flavor of this unique honey conveys an awareness of high quality and the tastes and floral aromas of Boulder County. The company prides itself on delivering the best honey that not only enhances customers' experience when consuming it but also benefits their health.

Founded by beekeeper Tim Brod, the company understands that the quality of honey is partially dependent on the unique interaction of geology, geography, and climate and how these factors affect plant life. Also, nectars and pollen from local plants, which Boulder County bees get in abundance, are food sources for the bees. Combining these unique qualities of the region and the beekeeper's skills, Highland Honey produces unique and artisanal honey that customers enjoy.

The company pays attention to the health of the bees and introduces diverse food that meets their nutritional needs and supports bee health. It also maintains the labor-intensive practice of moving our hives several times a year following nectar flows. As a result, the bees are much healthier, enabling them to collect more nectars and produce excess honey for themselves, including for sale. The raw honey from Highland Honey is blended with diverse nectars from the varying eco-zones solely from Boulder County, delivering a rich, complex flavor.

Unlike other types of honey found on the market that are destroyed by heat to expedite jarring, Highland Honey is raw, unheated, and creamed, so it will never further crystallize. The company creams honey because of the texture it creates and the shelf stability. People prefer creamed honey more because it is rich in flavor and texture and is much healthier to consume. Those looking to find relief from illnesses by consuming honey can benefit significantly from creamed honey.

"As a company, we aim to provide the best service to customers looking for raw, healthy, and handcrafted honey. The rich flavor of the unique honey from Highland Honey conveys an awareness of high quality and the tastes and floral aromas of Boulder County," the company's rep stated. "Those looking to enhance their experience when consuming honey or looking for honey that benefits their health can get in touch with us and try our honey," they added.

About Highland Honey: Highland Honey is a Boulder County, Colorado-based company offering handcrafted raw honey that conveys an awareness of high quality and the tastes and floral aromas of Boulder County.

