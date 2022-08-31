Global Western Blotting Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 5.2% by 2028, Analysis By Zion Market Research
Zion Market Research
Global Western Blotting Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 5.2% by 2028 By Zion Market Research
The global Western Blotting Market is projected to reach USD 860 million by 2028, a 5.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Western Blotting was valued at $600 Mn in 2021 and is projected to generate a revenue of $860 Mn by 2028 while growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
— Zion Market Research
The global western blotting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global market generated a revenue of over $600 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of $860 Million by 2028.
Western blotting is an analytical technique used to detect, analyze, and quantify proteins by identifying molecules of specific proteins in the given complex samples like cell lysates and tissue homogenates. The technique involves the separation of proteins with the aid of gel electrophoresis which is followed by transference of the separated proteins to a nitrocellulose membrane or to PVDF.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Get a free sample in PDF form at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/western-blotting-market
Market Growth
The global western blotting market generates huge revenues because of western blotting’s application in the detection and diagnosis of HIV. The confirmatory test involves the employment of western blots to detect anti-HIV in the given human serum sample. The number of reported HIV medical cases has increased drastically in the last couple of years. More than 37 million of the world population was diagnosed with HIV in 2020 while the number of patients in 2010 was around 3 million. Another reason for the growth in HIV diagnostic tests is the rise in blood donations across the globe. The donated blood can only be safely used once it has passed the necessary tests, one of which is a test for HIV detection. This is anticipated to aid the global market growth in the coming years.
Western blotting tests are used as definitive tests that are conducted to confirm vCJD or commonly known as mad cow disease which spreads due to the consumption of beef that suffers from bovine spongiform encephalopathy. The growth in meat consumption and beef being a part of the staple diet in many nations has resulted in the increase in medical cases related to variant Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease thus propelling global market expansion.
To read the complete report, visit https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/western-blotting-market
Market Segmentation Overview
The western blotting technique is extensively used in cell and molecular biology. With the help of this technique, researchers can identify a single protein from a mixture of complex proteins that are extracted from cells. There are 3 elements used in western blotting. The first step involves the separation of proteins based on size, followed by transferring of separated proteins to a solid support, and the last step involves marking the target protein with the help of primary & secondary antibodies.
In the last step, the primary antibody is generally either animal-derived or created synthetically, and is able to recognize and bind with the target protein. A solution containing the primary antibody is used to wash off the electrophoresis membrane. The secondary antibody that is visualized by either staining, radioactivity, or by immunofluorescence methods, then identifies and attaches itself to the primary antibody. The whole process allows for full-proof detection of the desired protein.
Some key players of the global Western Blotting Market are:
EMD Millipore Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Perkin Elmer Inc.
LI-COR Inc.
Advansta Inc.
GE Healthcare
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Danaher Corporation.
Get a free sample in PDF form at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/western-blotting-market
This report segments the global Western Blotting Market into:
Global Western Blotting Market: By Application
Clinical Diagnostics
Agriculture
Biomedical
Global Western Blotting Market: By Product
Instrument
Electrophoresis
Imager (Fluorescent)
Blotting System
Consumables (Antibody)
Global Western Blotting Market: By End-User
Hospital
Research Institute
Biopharma
Global Western Blotting Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Rushikesh Dorge
Zion Market Research
+ +1 855-465-4651
rushieksh.d@zionmarketresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn