Rare Cannabinoid Company Announces Labor Day BOGO Sale: Buy THCV Or CBDV Oil, Get Hawaiian CBD Oil Free

HONOLULU, Hawaii (PRWEB) August 31, 2022

Rare Cannabinoid Company has announced its Labor Day Sale. The BOGO or Buy One Get One Free Offer is on the brand's pure THCV oil, CBDV oil, and full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD oil tinctures.

When customers purchase a pure THCV oil tincture or CBDV oil tincture, they will receive a free 1000mg full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD Oil ($59 value).

The deal is not limited. For each pure THCV or CBDV oil bottle purchased, the customer will receive another Hawaiian CBD Oil bottle free. U.S. shipping is always free on orders over $50. Deal ends at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii time, on Monday, September 5.

"We created this offer so that people can easily afford to mix and match several of our most-popular products," said a company spokesperson.

Rare Cannabinoid Company was the first to produce purified THCV and CBDV oil tinctures. It is still the only one making a pure CBDV oil tincture. Each bottle contains 500mg of the rare cannabinoid (THCV or CBDV) in certified organic MCT coconut oil.

THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) and CBDV (cannabidivarin) are rare cannabinoids known as varins. Although they are molecularly similar to THC and CBD oil, they have very unique health and wellness benefits.

THCV is best known for:



Suppressing appetite

Increasing energy

The National Library of Medicine. says THCV "decreases appetite, increases satiety, and up-regulates energy metabolism...."

Like CBD, CBDV relieves temporary anxiety, inflammation and nausea. CBDV oil is also becoming well known for the many scientific studies being carried out on it now.

CBDV has been found to improve social and behavioral functioning and positively alter brain function in animal studies on autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Scientists are looking into the potential of CBDV for autism and there are currently clinical trials on CBDV for children with autism underway. Learn more about CBD and CBDV and autism here.

CBDV oil is also being studied for:



Rare Cannabinoid Company has this blog explaining what hemp / cannabis varins are as well as THCV and CBDV effects.

Customers will receive a Rare Hawaiian CBD Oil bottle when they purchase either the THCV or CBDV oil tincture.

Rare Hawaiian CBD is a full spectrum oil extracted from premium quality hemp grown on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The rich oil contains 1000mg CBD and trace amounts of other cannabinoids for the entourage effect. It is lightly flavored with certified organic food grade Italian lemon and wild orange oils.

Hawaiian CBD may:



Promote calm, balance, stress-resilience

Reduce pain and inflammation after exercise

Support a healthy immune system

Provide the entourage effect

Rare Cannabinoid Company encourages customers to mix and match their apothecary of cannabinoids for their wellness needs, combining them with their full spectrum CBD oil for enhanced effects.

The brand sells oils and gummies of CBC, CBDA, CBD, CBDV, CBGA, CBG, CBN, THCV, as well as terpene only tinctures. See all products, ingredients, links to scientific studies and more on the Rare Cannabinoid Company website. Their products are sold in more than 250 locations across the United States, on their website, and by prescription in Brazil. Their sister brand, Hawaiian Choice, is also sold in Japan and the Mariana Islands. All products are made in a cGMP-certified facility and have third-party lab test results clearly shown online.

